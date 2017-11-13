Renee White Fraser PhD to Co-Host 2020 Women on Boards Luncheon
Renee White Fraser PhD will be the co-host of the 2020 Women on Boards Luncheon at the Dorothy Chandler Music Pavilion.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee White Fraser PhD will be the co-host of the 2020 Women on Boards Luncheon at the Dorothy Chandler Music Pavilion.
The 2020 Women on Boards will be hosting their annual luncheon on November 16, 2017 at the Dorothy Chandler Music Pavilion. This luncheon will be celebrating the role of women in business in the Los Angeles/Orange County are. The event will be hosted by Renee White Fraser PhD, the CEO of Fraser Communications, and Betsy Cerkhemer-Credaire, the CEO of Berkhemer Clayton Retained Executive Search.
The focus of the luncheon is a panel discussion about how women can best prepare themselves and find director opportunities. The discussion is titled “Building Your Pipeline” and will be led by Roxanne Austin, the Corporate Director of Target, Teledyne, and Abbott Labs; Kate Duchene, the CEO of RGP; Steve Isakowitz, the CEO of The Aerospace Corporation; and Neil Dimick, the Corporate Director of RGP, Mylan Labs, and WebMD. This panel will share their experiences working with corporate governance and how women can work toward becoming members of boards of directors, whether on public, private, and non-profit.
The sold-out event begins at 11:30 AM and continues until 2 PM. After the conclusion of the luncheon, attendees can go to the Continuous Coaching & Networking event from 2 PM until 4 PM. From 10:45 AM until 4 PM, Betty Uribe of California Bank & Trust will be hosting a Special One-Minute Photo Booth for Professional Headshots in the Foyer and on the 5th floor.
2020 Women on Boards is a national organization with the goal of increasing the number of women on corporate boards. It was established in 2010 by two women who were frustrated that the number of women on corporate boards was stagnant. The organization is a non-profit that believes in diversity and how corporate boards should reflect not just the stakeholders, but the employees, shareholders, and customers, too. Along with increasing the number of women on corporate boards, 2020 Women on Boards also serves the public by educating people on the issue of adding diversity to those boards. 2020 Women on Boards is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.
The co-hosts, Renee White Fraser and Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, have worked together for several years on the radio show Unfinished Business. Their show is on every Sunday between 4 PM and 5 PM on KFWB News Talk 980. The pair of powerful and well-educated women have co-hosts several events in the Los Angeles area since they began the show in 2006.
Fraser made a name for herself in the world of marketing. She is the owner of Fraser Communications. She has led the marketing agency and advertising firm since 1998. Her agency has won several awards for their work on major campaigns for companies like Lexus, Whole Foods, and Toyota. Fraser has a degree in marketing and a PhD in Social Psychology from the University of Southern California. Her degrees give her a unique educational background has given her an edge in the world of marketing. Fraser has worked with executives all over the world, learning from their leadership skills and unique experiences. She has also studied Millennials and their impact on marketing. She is an advocate for women leaders and is dedicated to helping them succeed in the world of business. Fraser has served on the National Board of the National Association of Women Business Owners. She has also been an adjunct professor at the USC Annenberg School of Communications. She has also won several awards for her work in the marketing industry and for her dedication to helping women succeed including a Deborah Award from the Anti-Defamation League.
Like Fraser, Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire is another strong business leader in the Los Angeles area. She is the CEO of Berkhemer Clayton, Inc which helps corporations, universities, and non-profits find and place women executives on corporate boards. She was a member and past-president of the National Association of Women Business Owners in California. She also was a Chair on WomenCorporateDirectors Los Angeles/Orange County Chapter. Like Fraser, she was educated in California, earning degrees in history and journalism from the University of California Los Angeles.
With Renee White Fraser PhD and Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire co-hosting this event, promises to be full of memorable stories about their experiences as women at the helm. These two business leaders are talented and dedicated to the causes of 2020 Women on Boards. With Fraser and Berkhemer-Credaire serving as hosts and keynote speakers, attendees will certain have an opportunity to learn about the role of c-suite executive women and what it takes to get there and stay there.
