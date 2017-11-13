Tron Partners with MLG Blockchain to Develop Global Community

By hosting educational TRON events at universities and tech hubs across the world we will help build the foundation of communities advocating the TRX token and its increasing practicality.” — Michael Gord, founder and CEO of MLG Blockchain Consulting

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRON, the Chinese blockchain platform that established the concept of a shared economy in digital entertainment with a world market valued at $ 1 trillion, today announced a partnership with MLG Blockchain Consulting, Canada’s leading blockchain services firm to develop their global community through local meetups and educational airdrops of TRON’s TRX token at university campuses and industry events. The partnership will help the Western blockchain community discover TRON at these upcoming events:

Learn to Get Involved With Blockchain, Montreal, CA on November 15, 2017

The North American Crowdfunding Conference, Toronto, CA on November 16, 2017

HackWestern in London, CA on November 17-19, 2017

vanFunding, Vancouver, CA on November 28



About Tron:

TRON introduces the concept of "distributed economy" into digital entertainment and creates a new era in online entertainment. The token - TRX is already working with 300,000 holders from around the world. The project expands the capabilities of digital entertainment platforms, including online casinos, gaming, social networks and online shows, offering reliable payment, storage, and co-funded features for them.

The founder of TRON is Justin Sun. In the Blockchain field, Justin is the former Chief Representative of Ripple and important representative of Chinese young internet entrepreneurs. He honored as 2014 Global Shaper by World Economic Forum, 2015 & 2017 Forbes China 30 under 30 and 2017 Forbes Asia 30 under 30. In 2015, Justin became the only millennial attendee of Hupan University founded by Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba, so he is well known as protégé of Jack Ma.

About MLG Blockchain Consulting:

MLG Blockchain is a global blockchain development and consulting firm headquartered in Toronto with a distributed team across North America, Europe and Asia that is focused on building next-generation applications using blockchain and smart contract technology. We speed up your team's understanding of the blockchain and its potential opportunities for your business and help you to create a blockchain strategy you can use today.



