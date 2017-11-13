Indie Film Festival Awards Feature Film Financing To Winner
A 10-Year Old Girl Leads the Way
The winners are 10-year-old Rachel Lowry and her father, Tim Lowry of Conroe, Texas. Team Lowry will make the “8168 Film” in spring of 2018. Tim Lowry will direct with Rachel on board to learn and grow as a filmmaker. The film is expected to premiere in Los Angeles at the 168 Film Festival, August 25th, 2018.
The 8168 Film story comes from award-winning screenwriter Christine Fry. Award winning editor Mike Wech is also on board.
The process to choose the 8168 winner was long. The first step to victory was Rachel’s animated short film “Lost,” which she wrote, directed and animated with help from her sister Megan and from her father. Rachel won the Best Kidvid award at the 168 Film Festival in August 2017.
Next, pitches were presented to the jury, which chose the best feature film story and team in November 2017. The runners up were Sheila Hart, David Kiang, James M. De Vince.
“Our finalists are all great storytellers, so it was a very tough decision,” said Ware. “Our story is a Sci-Fy tale involving cutting-edge technologies that will soon impact our world. It will both thrill and terrify the audience.”
The name “8168” refers to the hours projected to complete the feature film.
The 8168 Film is a co-production between 8168 Productions and Winter Star Productions. The film will be produced by John David Ware and Derrick Warfel and funded by 8168 Productions LLC, which is separate from, 168 Film.
Globally since 2003, an estimated 17,750 artists have participated in the 168 Film competition, a worldwide filmmaking incubator. Contest is void where prohibited.
Sponsors of the 168 Film Competition include Roush Media, Advent Media and Arri.
More information is available at https://www.168film.com/
