Porter’s Cabinets Switches to Lockdowel Fastening for Speedy Cabinet Replacement in Devastated Houston Area

Cabinet maker Buddy Porter will be using Lockdowel snap-together fastening to rebuild homes in the Houston area.

Porter's Cabinets of South Texas has switched to Lockdowel glue-less, snap-together cabinet fastening for versatility, speed and strength in rebuilding homes

With Lockdowel fastening it’s like adding two men per job since we will be eliminating the gluing process, and assembling will be less than half the time. ” — Buddy Porter, Owner of Porter's Cabinets

WINNIE, TEXAS, USA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porter Cabinet’s of Winnie, Texas announces they have switched to the Lockdowel glue-less, screw-less, snap-together cabinet assembly solution. The company says the innovative fastening solution allows versatility, the ability to expedite job completion time, and strength for their granite-topped cabinet designs.

“With Hurricane Harvey leaving its destruction in the Houston area, there is huge need for fast home reconstruction. We have about 120 home owners turning to us for all new cabinets,” Buddy Porter the Owner and Founder of Porter’s Cabinets says. “With Lockdowel fastening it’s like adding two men per job since we will be eliminating the gluing process, and assembling will be less than half the time.”

Lockdowel allows cabinets to be snapped together in minutes and cabinet components can be delivered Ready-to-Assemble directly to the job site -- saving money on man-power and shipping. Porter says he will be incorporating Lockdowel fasteners for his signature, residential custom-made framed cabinets.

“Even before the hurricanes I was looking for a snap-together cabinet solution. I looked at a couple of other companies and chose Lockdowel because I can use different thicknesses of wood with their invisible fasteners. Joints are strong enough to use granite on top of hung cabinets, and still support a man’s weight walking on it!” he says.

Porter says there is a shortage of workers in south Texas and he is looking for every advantage he can find to expedite workloads. The forty year veteran cabinet maker says Lockdowel fastening couldn’t have come at a better time in the history of the industry.

About Porter’s Cabinets

For forty years Buddy Porter has been running his 16 man cabinet shop near Winnie, Texas. The company offers:

• Cabinet Design and Installation

• Custom Cabinetry

• Custom Shelving Design and Installation

• Custom Shelving Installation

• Vanity Install

Reach Buddy Porter at Porter’s Cabinets 409 296. 3868 -- 610 Humble Rd Winnie Texas. 77665 PortersCabinets@yahoo.com

About Lockdowel

Lockdowel provides fasteners, drawer slides and hinges for fast and easy installation of cabinets, furniture, closets and architectural millwork. Patent pending. Lockdowel 41920 Christy Street Fremont, CA 94538, (650) 325-8732 www.lockdowel.com

https://youtu.be/x2TctnbowWU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpIVbkANXrg

