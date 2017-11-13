U.S. Olympians helped by new, innovative insoles by VKTRY
VKTRY Performance Insoles connected with Olympic athletes to help them run faster, jump higher & train smarter.MILFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 -- Athletes are constantly looking to find innovation that helps them compete harder, stay healthy, and give them an edge over the competition. Recently, a group of Olympians have independently tested and verified a new product in the Sports Tech world that helps them run faster, jump higher and train smarter.
VKTRY Performance Insoles are the first ever high performance athletic insoles designed to return the energy an athlete generates as explosive power, speed and agility. VK’s patented carbon fiber design has been scientifically proven to improve athletic explosiveness by +9.3%. One gold medal winning Olympic athlete stated: “I’m convinced that this is a one of a kind product. ...more height at takeoff in the long jump...more explosive out of the starting blocks.” Olympians who love VKs include Rugby Team USA speedster Carlin Isles, top-ranked Bobsledder Jamie Greubel, and Team USA Olympic Track & Field stars Jordin Andrade, Alexis Love, Jarryd Wallace and Tianna Bartoletta.
Experts in Sports Medicine agree that VKs can help athletic performance but also add protection against injuries. "I purchased VK Insoles this season for our whole football team because I was interested in the injury prevention provided by the design of the insoles,” said Justin Smith, Head Athletic Trainer, NC State University. “Our players are really loving the increased explosiveness they feel when wearing their VKs."
With over 460,000 NCAA student athletes, 554 athletes in the US Olympic team and 4,300 athletes in the 4 major sports leagues, VKTRY is bringing innovative performance and protective gear to a huge and growing sports industry.
Many of VKTRY’s Olympian & Pro Sports partnerships were made possible thanks to New York based OpenSponsorship, the largest marketplace for sports sponsorship.
About VKTRY Performance Insole
In 2005, VKTRY founder Matt Arciuolo began working as the Certified Pedorthist for the USA Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton teams. He developed the VKTRY Performance Insole to help Olympic athletes gain a more explosive start – and ultimately to win more races. The product design has evolved over the last 10 years and in the Fall of 2015, Matt received a patent on his unique VK design. In 2016, VKTRY Gear began manufacturing VKTRY Performance Insoles in the United States. The product originally designed for Team USA is now proudly made in the USA.
About OpenSponsorship
OpenSponsorship is a sports technology marketplace connecting brands to athletes, teams and sports events for sponsorship opportunities. The company backed by notable VCs in New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong and is headquartered in New York. The company mission is to make sports sponsorship more accessible, transparent and accountable. The company was named a finalist in the Sports Technology Awards, and the founder and CEO Ishveen Anand was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 sports list.
