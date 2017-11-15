Westport Big & Tall Heads to Palm Beach for the Spring 2018 Catalog Photoshoot
Join the Westport Big & Tall team as they journey to West Palm Beach for the Spring 2018 Catalog photoshoot.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although the critical Holiday selling season is right around the corner, the Westport Catalog Team must focus its attention on another major project: the production of the next round of catalogs for Spring 2018.
This season begins with the Pre-Spring catalog, which takes the customer through the transitional period between the Holidays and the spring. It’s a unique point in the year where the cold weather slowly starts to relent, corporate vacation days reset, and many people plan small post-Holiday getaways. As such, you’ll see the Westport Pre-Spring collections mix lightweight jackets and sweaters with swim trunks and floral camp shirts, to serve the gentlemen who need to refresh their vacation wardrobes. Later into the season, the Spring catalog begins to gradually introduce warm weather garments; brighter colors and cooler fabrics start to dominate the merchandise mix, accented by choice layering pieces. And when the warm weather is in full swing throughout the country, the Summer catalog will feature all the best seasonal menswear for the upscale big and tall gentleman.
This catalog photoshoot takes the Westport team to a palatial Mediterranean-style villa in Palm Beach, Florida. The Old World flair of the Southern European-inspired architecture provides a perfect backdrop for the high-end menswear to be featured in the Spring and Summer catalogs.
As the team walks up the Belgian block driveway lined with tall palm trees, they pass a small clay-colored fountain surrounded by neatly trimmed hedges, and arrive at the front door of the villa. The picturesque estate looks like it was taken right from the shores of Tuscany or Valencia. The tan stucco exterior is trimmed with arched windows, bright white tile-work, and ornate cream-colored columns. The roof is topped with an authentic reddish-brown Spanish tile construction. Exotic banyan trees accompany the Floridian palms and short hedges across the landscaping. The back of the villa is equally impressive: multiple two-story arch windows are flanked with arched stucco columns, which lead to an elegant travertine-tiled patio. The shady covered walkways surrounding the exterior of the estate provide much-needed relief from the hot Florida sun, and are lined with yet more columns, draped with thick garlands of ivy.
And to complete the setting and add even more to the upscale environment – Westport arranged for a few finishing touches. A dark navy Bentley Continental convertible pulls up the driveway and parks near the fountain, alongside a vintage-style Triumph motorcycle and the villa’s two resident Great Danes: Ninja and Buddha.
Now, the fashion photography is ready to proceed. The models are outfitted with the latest luxury menswear, selected months prior by Westport’s discerning buyers, and the photoshoot begins. Tom Altieri and Bob Beausoleil, Westport’s top executives, are on the set, closely observing the progress and making adjustments where necessary. They know that when it comes to representing their luxury brand through a catalog with national reach, every confluence of detail matters.
The Westport Big & Tall Pre-Spring 2018 catalog will be mailed to customers right after Christmas and will serve as an introduction to the Spring and Summer 2018 catalogs, which will be released later in the season. Westport will also feature select pieces from two new brands in its merchandise mix: Psycho Bunny and Robert Graham. All of the new collections will also be available for viewing online at WestportBigandTall.com.
