The LA Conservation Corps Hosts Its Annual Corpsmember Thanksgiving
The Corps shows thanks to its Corpsmembers with a Thanksgiving feast.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Los Angeles, California------November 2017 ------ The joyous occasion of the LA Conservation Corps’ Annual Corpsmember Thanksgiving feast will be celebrated on Monday, November 20 from 12:30 PM-3:00PM. The celebration will take place at the Corps’ East LA site, located at 1020 S. Fickett Street, Los Angeles, CA 90023.
This long-standing tradition gives the full-time staff an opportunity to show their gratitude and support for the Corpsmembers who work so hard every day throughout Los Angeles to not only beautify the city but to also change the course of their lives.
At this highly anticipated event, Corps staff will serve a BBQ-style feast to the Corpsmembers, which includes: fried chicken, hamburgers, and hot dogs, along with an array of sides and desserts. There will also be fun activities and giveaways to go along with the gratitude theme.
New this year, the Corps is pleased to announce that Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis has generously donated turkeys as raffle items for our Corpsmembers.
Some of the Corps’ young people are fortunate enough to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving celebration, but others who experience housing, financial, or family instability may not have the same luxury. Because of this, the LA Conservation Corps strives to offer an inclusive and supportive family atmosphere for all of the organization’s youth.
Observing the laughter and camaraderie of the Thanksgiving celebration is a true testament to the close-knit group of Corpsmembers and staff, and is a fantastic way to jumpstart the holiday season!
About the LA Conservation Corps
The LA Conservation Corps is an environmentally-focused youth development organization. We transform the lives of youth from disadvantaged communities through work and education. Work projects improve the quality of life for our communities and protect the environment for future generations.
