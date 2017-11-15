New erotica novel by author/journalist ORIT ARFA tackles Israeli-German relations—in politics, society—and the bedroom

Berlin. Tel Aviv. Beer. Sex. Holocaust. Trump. Settlements. Refugees. Nazis. All hot topics are explored in UNDERSKIN.

Nilly, a Tel Aviv-based architect, recently broke off an engagement and is now seeking love. With a traditional Jewish background, she never thought she’d find it in the form of a non-Jew, let alone a German! She is the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, and her mother boycotts all German products. But when gorgeous Sebastian lays his towel next to her on the Tel Aviv beach one Saturday afternoon, she is transfixed; however, she’s not sure he won’t “boycott” her. He’s in Israel on a musical peace mission while she was born in Ariel, an Israeli city in the West Bank/Samaria that he considers “an obstacle to peace.” He too was born in a city known for the tug between war and peace: Dresden. They soon find they are more similar than they thought, and their differences and similarities are explored through intriguing conversation—and hot sex.

Born in Los Angeles, Arfa moved to Israel in 1999 where she worked primarily as a journalist reporting on Israeli society, politics, and lifestyle, most notably for The Jerusalem Post, The Jewish Journal of Los Angeles, and JNS.org. She moved to Berlin in 2016 in part to cover German-Israel affairs.

“Like thousands of Israelis, I too have been drawn to Berlin, not only for its affordable cost of living and vibrant cultural and party scene, but also for the rich and tragic history that has shaped so much of who I am,” Arfa states. “This book was written as I sought to grapple with the questions and ramifications that came up as I dated German men in a city that once spawned the destruction of my people and my paternal grandparents’ families.”

In the last ten years, Berlin has emerged as a hotspot and top European destination for Israelis to live, visit, and party. According to Arfa, Germany's relationship with Israel has also become increasingly important and scrutinized, especially as Germany, arguably Europe's strongest country, undergoes a political and demographic change that may affect Germany’s friendship with the Jewish state.

Arfa has published UNDERSKIN under her imprint, Route 60 Press, in a traditional publishing climate that often shies away from potentially controversial novels, although, like much of her work, UNDERSKIN pushes what is “correct” and “incorrect” across the entire political spectrum. UNDERSKIN explores modern German-Israeli ties, on the personal and national level, through a new genre: literary erotica. Through its themes, Arfa hopes to introduce new paradigms for the German-Israeli nexus and for post-Holocaust discourse.

Arfa’s debut novel, THE SETTLER, follows a young woman’s rebellious journey to Tel Aviv after being expelled from her home in Gush Katif, Gaza as part of the 2005 Disengagement Plan. Arfa holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Jewish Studies.

Check out UNDERSKIN on Amazon: www.amazon.com/Underskin-German-Israeli-Love-Story-ebook/dp/B0752QTCBQ/

For more info, check out Arfa's website: www.oritarfa.com.