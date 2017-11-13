DevOps Platform Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

DevOps Platform Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “DevOps Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The DevOps Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to QYR, the global DevOps Platform market to reach around $ 5356.24 million by 2022, growing at a 14.94 percent CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

North America is the highest contributor to the overall market share and will continue to remain so for the duration of the forecast period. The IT, telecom, retail and BFSI industries are the main adopters of DevOps Platforms.

This report studies DevOps Platform in Global market, especially in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat (Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions market share and growth rate of DevOps Platform in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), like

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of World

Split by Product Types revenue market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of DevOps Platform in each application, can be divided into

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Key Points from Table of Content:

1 DevOps Platform Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DevOps Platform 1

1.2 DevOps Platform Segment by Types 3

1.3 DevOps Platform Segment by Applications 4

1.4 DevOps Platform Market by Regions 5

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 6

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 7

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 8

1.4.4 Rest of World Status and Prospect (2012-2022F) 9

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of DevOps Platform (2012-2022F) 10

2 Global DevOps Platform Market Competition by Vendors 12

2.1 Global DevOps Platform Revenue and Share by Vendors 12

2.2 DevOps Platform Market Competitive Situation and Trends 15

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 15

2.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 16

2.2.3 The Trends in Future 17

3 Global DevOps Platform Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 18

3.1 Puppet Labs 18

3.1.1 Company Basic Information 18

3.1.2 Puppet Labs DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 18

3.1.3 Contact Information 19

3.2 Chef 19

3.2.1 Company Basic Information 19

3.2.2 Chef DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 20

3.2.3 Contact Information 20

3.3 Docker Inc. 21

3.3.1 Company Basic Information 21

3.3.2 Docker Inc. DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 22

3.3.3 Contact Information 23

3.4 Red Hat (Ansible) 23

3.4.1 Company Basic Information 23

3.4.2 Red Hat (Ansible) DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 24

3.4.3 Contact Information 25

3.5 Atlassian 25

3.5.1 Company Basic Information 25

3.5.2 Atlassian DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 26

3.5.3 Contact Information 27

3.6 Saltstack 27

3.6.1 Company Basic Information 27

3.6.2 Saltstack DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 28

3.6.3 Contact Information 29

3.7 CA Technologies 29

3.7.1 Company Basic Information 29

3.7.2 CA Technologies DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 30

3.7.3 Contact Information 31

3.8 Rackspace 31

3.8.1 Company Basic Information 31

3.8.2 Rackspace DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 32

3.8.3 Contact Information 33

3.9 XebiaLabs 33

3.9.1 Company Basic Information 33

3.9.2 XebiaLabs DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 34

3.9.3 Contact Information 35

3.10 VersionOne 35

3.10.1 Company Basic Information 35

3.10.2 VersionOne DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 36

3.10.3 Contact Information 37

3.11 Cisco 37

3.11.1 Company Basic Information 37

3.11.2 Cisco DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 38

3.11.3 Contact Information 39

3.12 CollabNet 39

3.12.1 Company Basic Information 39

3.12.2 CollabNet DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 40

3.12.3 Contact Information 41

3.13 HP 41

3.13.1 Company Basic Information 41

3.13.2 HP DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 42

3.13.3 Contact Information 43

3.14 IBM 43

3.14.1 Company Basic Information 43

3.14.2 IBM DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 44

3.14.3 Contact Information 45

3.15 Microsoft 45

3.15.1 Company Basic Information 45

3.15.2 Microsoft DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 46

3.15.3 Contact Information 47

3.16 Spirent Communications plc 47

3.16.1 Company Basic Information 47

3.16.2 Spirent Communications plc DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 48

3.16.3 Contact Information 49

3.17 Vmware 49

3.17.1 Company Basic Information 49

3.17.2 Vmware DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 50

3.17.3 Contact Information 51

3.18 DBmaestro 51

3.18.1 Company Basic Information 51

3.18.2 DBmaestro DevOps Platform Revenue and Gross Margin (2016 and 2017E) 52

3.18.3 Contact Information 53

Continued…

