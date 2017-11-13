Global LED Services Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LED Services Market 2017
Report Details:
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “LED Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The LED Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global LED Services market, analyzes and researches the LED Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Thorlux Lighting
Ledvance GmbH
Philips Lighting
OPPLE Lighting
Reggiani Spa Illuminazione
Bright Special Lighting
Endo Lighting
Global Light
KKDC
Cree
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, LED Services can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, LED Services can be split into
Residential
Public Lighting
Business Lighting
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global LED Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of LED Services
1.1 LED Services Market Overview
1.1.1 LED Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global LED Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 LED Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Hardware
1.3.2 Software
1.4 LED Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Residential
1.4.2 Public Lighting
1.4.3 Business Lighting
2 Global LED Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 LED Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Thorlux Lighting
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Ledvance GmbH
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Philips Lighting
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 OPPLE Lighting
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Reggiani Spa Illuminazione
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Bright Special Lighting
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Endo Lighting
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Global Light
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 KKDC
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Cree
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 LED Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued….
