The Cesar E. Chavez founded FIELD Institute receives $1.3 Million from State Board of Education to develop programs.
Career Technical Education Grant will bridge education and training with employee business ownership
--- The California State Board of Education voted unanimously on November 8, 2017 to approve a $ 1.3 million grant to support FIELD Institute Career Technical Education (CTE) Initiative. The grant will facilitate entrepreneurship for students who began with FIELD’s English as a Second Language (ESL) classes and graduated from FIELD’s EPIC (Escuela Popular Instituto Campesino) de Cesar Chavez High School.
FIELD’s CTE Initiative will be designed and operated in partnership with various higher education institutions around the state including, Cal-State University Bakersfield (CSUB), University of La Verne, Bakersfield College, College of the Siskiyous, Palo Verde College, Merced College, Hartnell College and possibly College of the Sequoias.
As part of a budget deal in 2015-16, lawmakers and Gov. Jerry Brown pledged to spend $900 million over three years to establish high-quality career education programs that prepare students who are likely to enter the workforce after high school, as well as those that will enroll in college.
The four economic sectors of the CTE Initiative selected by FIELD represent those that hold promise for growth in rural communities. These include:
A. Agricultural: Operations, Finance and Management
B. Environmental Conservation: Recycling, Fire Support, Trail Building, Water Conservation, Park Management and Resource Management
C. Education: Early Childhood and Multi-Subject Credentials
D. Alternative Energy: Wind, Solar and Bio-fuel Energy
David Villarino is the CEO for FIELD, he explained: “Our Mission and Purpose is to empower the under-served to become self-sufficient through education, training and business ownership.”
Shared business ownership is an important component of this program because it leverages cultural practices with innovative job creation for wealth in rural communities through America’s future work force.
Villarino stated that the CTE grant will be used to direct students into guided pathways by linking students with higher education.
FIELD recently attended the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) conference in San Diego to enlist additional support from other educational institutions.
FIELD will be conducting a press conference on Tuesday, November 28 where details of the CTE plan will be presented. Please stay tuned for more details.
About FIELD
The Farmworker Institute of Education and Leadership Development (FIELD) is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization based in California’s San Joaquin, Salinas, Coachella and Sacramento Valleys. FIELD was founded in 1978 by Farmworker Leader Cesar E. Chavez and is dedicated to strengthening America’s agricultural and rural communities through the Core Values of Opportunity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Si Se Puede.
