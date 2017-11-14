ABYDE AND IDOC FINALIZE PARTNERSHIP TO SOLVE HIPAA CHALLENGES FOR INDEPENDENT DOCTORS OF OPTOMETRY

IDOC Members will gain unprecedented access to Abyde's educational resources and industry-specific solutions.

"Abyde has created a very simple solution to the complex requirements of HIPAA compliance, something most doctors view as a distraction from patient care and practice management." ” — Steve Vargo, OD, MBA

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDOC and Abyde today announced a formal partnership to provide HIPAA solutions and education for IDOC’s 3,000+ member doctors. Abyde’s goal of simplifying HIPAA compliance aligns with IDOC’s commitment to focus on what matters for independent optometrists. This partnership will provide IDOC members with direct access to Abyde’s team of HIPAA experts as well as expose members to exclusive pricing for Abyde’s revolutionary HIPAA solution.

"The reason why IDOC has chosen to partner with Abyde is because Abyde has created a very simple solution to the complex requirements of HIPAA compliance, something most doctors view as a distraction from patient care and practice management," said Dr. Steve Vargo, OD, MBA, IDOC's Optometric Practice Management Consultant.

Abyde’s easy, intuitive, and automated approach to solving HIPAA complexities has rapidly gained recognition by medical practices across the country as an easy solution for updating and managing internal HIPAA compliance programs. Launched in January of 2017, Abyde guides doctors and staff through all aspects of HIPAA compliance including the Risk Analysis, drafting and updating policies and procedures, and interactive HIPAA training. Abyde’s automated Risk Analysis also meets Meaningful Use, MACRA, and MIPS’s Protecting Electronic Health Information core measures.

“We are delighted to commit to a win-win partnership with IDOC and their valued members," said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. "Abyde is eager to continue carrying the heavy burden HIPAA has placed on eye care professionals across the county. With our unique educational approach and unmatched solution, IDOC members can expect stress-free HIPAA compliance enabling them to focus more on patient care, growth and prosperity.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit www.continualcompliance.com or call (800) 594-0883.

About IDOC

IDOC is an alliance committed to the growth and long-term success of independent optometrists. Since 1999, IDOC has been providing eye care professionals a competitive advantage through strong vendor programs, business education and networking opportunities. In late 2015 IDOC LLC acquired Prima Eye Group and began providing consulting services for vision care professionals that include one-on-one consulting from a team of experts in optometric practice management and in specialized areas including marketing, human resources, and practice financial analysis. IDOC also hosts national and regional conferences along with roundtable groups to support educational and professional development. For more information about IDOC and its benefits and services, call (203) 853-3333 or visit www.idoc.net



Never Stress Over HIPAA Again with Abyde