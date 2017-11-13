Pennsylvania Divorce Attorney Mike Davis Reaches 43 Years of Practice
Davis started practicing in 1974, and has helped well over 100,000 clients, PADivorce.com reportsPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Mike Davis announces his 43rd year performing divorces in the state of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Davis received his Bachelor of Science in 1970 from the University of Pittsburgh and his Juris Doctor in 1974 form Duquesne University.
“An article in ‘JURIS’, the law school's publication celebrating the school's 100th year and listing its most compelling accomplishments, its law school graduating class that year was the only class in Pennsylvania history to have every one of its graduates pass the Pennsylvania State Bar Examination on their first attempt. “ Davis says.
“The exam is an arduous two-day test of a law school grad's knowledge of the law and writing, thinking and problem-solving abilities. Clearly, the Duquesne night class of '74 must have been a pretty special group. I married just four days before beginning law school and attended the four year evening program because I had to work my way through. At the end of those four years, I only owed $800.00 total for law school and his bachelor degrees, eight years of education beyond high school. “ Davis goes on to say.
For 200 years, the courts in Pennsylvania allowed divorces only by one party attending a brief hearing to explain to the court why the party deserved a divorce based upon the unacceptable behavior of the other spouse. This was referred to - and still is - as an uncontested fault divorce.
In 1980, Pennsylvania became among the last several states to adopt no-fault divorce. Mr. Davis examined the new law as soon as it was published in January of that year. By that June, when the law went into effect, he had developed and put in place a law practice whereby two people who simply wanted to end their marriage without going to court or arguing could do so without traveling to the lawyer's office or appearing in court.
Since that time, Mr Davis has helped well over 100,000 clients. Mr. Davis has always been determined to make his services available to clients who could not otherwise afford to get a divorce and he continues to do so to this day.
About PaDivorce.com
At the Pennsylvania law firm of Davis Divorce Law, we represent individuals in simple, uncontested, no-fault divorce matters for the low cost of $219.00 COMPLETE. Our firm represents individuals throughout Pennsylvania, including the cities of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, Altoona, Johnstown, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, York, Lancaster, Reading, Harrisburg, State College, Allentown, Bethlehem and all other cities, towns, and counties in PA.
Michael Davis
Davis Divorce Law
1-800-486-4070
email us here