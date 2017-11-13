Bend, Oregon Les Schwab Amphitheater Adds Safety Policies for Concerts in 2018
New practices follow national trends for similar venues; ensure best experience possible for concert goersBEND, OR, USA , November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Les Schwab Amphitheater (LSA), Central Oregon’s premier outdoor concert venue, is implementing several new policies for concert goers in 2018. In step with venues across the nation, the new guidelines will help ensure visitor safety and overall satisfaction. These moves build on past implementations of safety practices at the amphitheater, streamlining and better defining new permanent policies for all events.
“Each one of our new policies was carefully considered,” said Marney Smith, director for the Les Schwab Amphitheater. “Our primary goals are to ensure that every guest at our venue has a safe and wonderful experience.”
To speed up entry and ensure everyone’s enjoyment and safety, Les Schwab Amphitheater’s 2018 policies include:
• Be prepared for inspection and additional security as you enter the facility. The use of metal detectors, wands and/or physical pat down may be implemented. Should you bring a bag, it will be searched and may slow down your entry time. To speed up entry times carry only items that are allowed and necessary for enjoyment of the show.
• Low profile chairs are allowed at the majority of shows at the LSA. Make sure to check the information page for the show(s) you plan you plan to attend.
• No blankets or yoga mats of any size are allowed at the LSA for any show.
• Concert Hosts will be available at each point of entry and throughout the venue to assist and ensure you have the best concert experience possible.
A complete list of venue and per-show policies is available on the website. Smith said the new policies were developed by working closely with the venue’s concert production company, Monqui Presents, and local agencies such as the Bend Police and Bend Fire departments.
For a complete list of events at Les Schwab Amphitheater and the Old Mill District, visit www.bendconcerts.com .
About the Les Schwab Amphitheater
The Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon’s premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals, sporting events and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a legendary Central Oregon businessman Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, the Bend Brewfest in August and other community events. www.bendconcerts.com
Marney Smith
Les Schwab Amphitheater
541-312-0131
email us here