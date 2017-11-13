EIRICH Machines Promotes the Enhanced Mixing Technology of its Dryer/Reactor Line
These dryers use a combination of enhanced mixing technology to fluidize the ingredients exposing more of the particles to the drying effects of heat and vacuum. Indirect heating via ASME jackets is designed for hot water, steam, hot oil or vapor. Vacuum in a vacuum dryer is designed to lower the flash point of the liquid water or solvent allowing lower temperature drying and processing which is important for heat sensitive ingredients and shortens the drying time.
Enhanced mixing technology is achieved with agitators of defined geometry at high rotational speeds that fluidize ingredients allowing particles of vastly differing size, shape and density to be precisely and efficiently mixed.
Vessels are capable of internal working temperatures to 700°F and internal pressures to 700 PSI and full vacuum. Materials of construction include stainless steel, corrosion resistant Duplex stainless steels, Hastelloy and Inconel and abrasion resistant steels. Levels of polish are available from industrial to sanitary food and pharmaceutical to USDA Dairy.
