Eric Donner Earns the Preeminent CExP™ Designation for Exit Planning

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Donner, CExP™, ChFC®, CAP®, CLU®, senior financial advisor at Hewins Financial Advisors, LLC and member of The BEI Network of Exit Planning Professionals™, recently earned the designation of a BEI Certified Exit Planner (CExP™). The BEI CExP™ designation is the standard for Exit Planning certification. Through training, rigorous testing and in-depth Exit Plan Creation coursework, Donner has demonstrated that he is qualified to provide professionally executed Exit Planning services to the business owning community.

“Exit Planning Professionals who successfully complete the BEI Certified Exit Planner program have come to be known as premiere Exit Planning Professionals because their in-depth knowledge and demonstrated application of The BEI Seven Step Exit Planning Process™ perfectly positions them to counsel business owners and their advisors on a wide array of business issues ranging from building value within a business to identifying exit objectives, addressing key employee incentive planning and retention issues, incorporating business continuity planning, and establishing wealth preservation,” said John Brown, President of Business Enterprise Institute.

The business owner community can benefit from engaging an Exit Planning Professional who holds the BEI CExP™ designation by having greater confidence that the service they receive is professional in quality, adheres to ethical and industry standards of practice, and meets a level of expertise BEI deems credible and worthy of one of its certified members.

“Having worked with business owners for over 30 years, my most important observation regarding their business exit plan is most don’t have one,” says Donner. “As a Certified Exit Planner, I have learned the importance of starting the process years before an exit; helping business owners figure out how to build, protect and monetize the value of their business so they can live a happy and stress-free life.”

About Hewins Financial Advisors

Hewins Financial Advisors, LLC, is a national, CPA-affiliated investment advisory firm that provides financial planning and investment management services. Learn more at hewinsfinancial.com.

About the BEI Certified Exit Planner Designation

Business Enterprise Institute (BEI) trains and certifies BEI Certified Exit Planners (CExP™) to create comprehensive Exit Plans that meet the objectives of their business owner clients. Through training, rigorous testing and ongoing continuing education, CExP™ designation holders provide professionally executed Exit Planning services. BEI requires specific training as a prerequisite to certification to assure that practitioners have the knowledge and understanding necessary to perform competent services, and to assure a level of consistency and continuity in their work product. A primary requirement for becoming a CExP™ is to hold a valid license as a Certified Public Accountant, Attorney, Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter, Chartered Financial Consultant or equivalent professional experience. For more information, visit www.certifiedexitplanner.com.