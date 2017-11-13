Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market by By PPM Type, By Deployment, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) market.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players 
Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) 
Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) 
Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) 
Oracle Corporation (California, US) 
Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) 
SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) 
Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) 
Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US) 
CA Technologies (New York, US) 
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, US) 
Clarizen (California, US) 
ErviceNow, Inc. (California, US) 
Foxtable (Zhanjiang, China)

Key Regions 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Latin America 
Mexico 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Others 
Europe 
Germany 
United Kingdom 
France 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Netherland 
Others 
Asia & Pacific 
China 
Japan 
India 
Korea 
Australia 
Southeast Asia 
Indonesia 
Thailand 
Philippines 
Vietnam 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Others 
Africa & Middle East 
South Africa 
Egypt 
Turkey 
Saudi Arabia 
Iran 
Others

Main types of products 
Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, by PPM Type 
Software 
Services 
Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, by Deployment 
On-premises 
Cloud

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market, by Key Consumer 
Project management 
Portfolio management 
Demand management 
Financial management 
Resource management 
Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 
Chapter One Methodology and Data Source 
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 
1.2 Data Source 
1.2.1 Secondary Sources 
1.2.2 Primary Sources 
1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry Market Overview 
2.1 Market Coverage 
2.2 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017

Chapter Three Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.1 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.2 Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry Revenue Share by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.3 Global Key Players Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry Key Product Model and Market Performance 
3.4 Global Key Players Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

….

Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile 
6.1 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) 
6.1.1 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.1.2 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance 
6.1.3 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.1.4 Upland Software, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.2 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) 
6.2.1 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.2.2 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance 
6.2.3 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.2.4 Planview, Inc. (Texas, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.3 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) 
6.3.1 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.3.2 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance 
6.3.3 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.3.4 Planisware S.A.S. (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.4 Oracle Corporation (California, US) 
6.4.1 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.4.2 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance 
6.4.3 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.4.4 Oracle Corporation (California, US) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.5 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) 
6.5.1 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Company Details and Competitors 
6.5.2 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance 
6.5.3 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.5.4 Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.6 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) 
6.6.1 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Company Details and Competitors 
6.6.2 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Key Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Models and Performance 
6.6.3 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.6.4 SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany) Project Portfolio Management ( PPM) Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.7 Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US) 
6.8 Changepoint Corporation (Washington, US) 
6.9 CA Technologies (New York, US) 
6.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, US) 

Continued….

