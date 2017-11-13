Global Petrochemical Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petrochemical Market 2017
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Petrochemical Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Petrochemical Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Petrochemical Industry market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Petrochemical Industry market by By Product, By Species, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Petrochemical Industry market.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Key Players
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM（CN）
SINOPEC GROUP（CN）
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL（Switzerland）
BP（UK）
PETROBRAS（BR）
ENI（IT）
LUKOIL（Russion）
PEMEX（MX）
CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL（CN）
ROSNEFT OIL（Russion）
PETRONAS（Malaysia）
STATOIL（Norway）
PTT（Thailand）
INDIAN OIL（IN）
Pertamina（Indonesia）
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum（CN）
CONOCOPHILLIPS（US）
BHARAT PETROLEUM（IN）
OMV GROUP（Austria）
PKN ORLEN GROUP（Poland）
Cnooc（CN）
Sinochem（CN）
Key Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main types of products
Petrochemical Industry Market, by Product
Petroleum Products
Petrochemical Products
Petrochemical Industry Market, by Species
Fuel Oil
Grease
Paraffin Oil
Petroleum Coke
Petrochemical Industry Market, by Key Consumer
Agricultural
Energy
Traffic
Mechanical
Electronic
Textile
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Petrochemical Industry Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications
Chapter One Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
1.2.1 Secondary Sources
1.2.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
Chapter Two Petrochemical Industry Market Overview
2.1 Market Coverage
2.2 Global Petrochemical Industry Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017
Chapter Three Petrochemical Industry by Key Players 2012-2017
3.1 Global Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players 2012-2017
3.2 Global Petrochemical Industry Revenue Share by Key Players 2012-2017
3.3 Global Key Players Petrochemical Industry Key Product Model and Market Performance
3.4 Global Key Players Petrochemical Industry Key Target Consumers and Market Performance
….
Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile
6.1 CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM（CN）
6.1.1 CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM（CN） Company Details and Competitors
6.1.2 CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM（CN） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.1.3 CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM（CN） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.1.4 CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM（CN） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.2 SINOPEC GROUP（CN）
6.2.1 SINOPEC GROUP（CN） Company Details and Competitors
6.2.2 SINOPEC GROUP（CN） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.2.3 SINOPEC GROUP（CN） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.2.4 SINOPEC GROUP（CN） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.3 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL（Switzerland）
6.3.1 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL（Switzerland） Company Details and Competitors
6.3.2 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL（Switzerland） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.3.3 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL（Switzerland） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.3.4 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL（Switzerland） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.4 BP（UK）
6.4.1 BP（UK） Company Details and Competitors
6.4.2 BP（UK） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.4.3 BP（UK） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.4.4 BP（UK） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.5 PETROBRAS（BR）
6.5.1 PETROBRAS（BR） Company Details and Competitors
6.5.2 PETROBRAS（BR） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.5.3 PETROBRAS（BR） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.5.4 PETROBRAS（BR） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.6 ENI（IT）
6.6.1 ENI（IT） Company Details and Competitors
6.6.2 ENI（IT） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.6.3 ENI（IT） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.6.4 ENI（IT） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.7 LUKOIL（Russion）
6.7.1 LUKOIL（Russion） Company Details and Competitors
6.7.2 LUKOIL（Russion） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.7.3 LUKOIL（Russion） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.7.4 LUKOIL（Russion） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.8 PEMEX（MX）
6.8.1 PEMEX（MX） Company Details and Competitors
6.8.2 PEMEX（MX） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.8.3 PEMEX（MX） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.8.4 PEMEX（MX） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.9 CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL（CN）
6.9.1 CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL（CN） Company Details and Competitors
6.9.2 CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL（CN） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.9.3 CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL（CN） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.9.4 CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL（CN） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.10 ROSNEFT OIL（Russion）
6.10.1 ROSNEFT OIL（Russion） Company Details and Competitors
6.10.2 ROSNEFT OIL（Russion） Key Petrochemical Industry Models and Performance
6.10.3 ROSNEFT OIL（Russion） Petrochemical Industry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast
6.10.4 ROSNEFT OIL（Russion） Petrochemical Industry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
Continued….
