Analysts is an Exhibitor at the Value-Based Care Summit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analysts, the outcome-based information technology and solution business of ACS, is excited to be a sponsor of and exhibitor at the Value-Based Care Summit from November 16 – 17, 2017. The Summit will be held at the Omni Parker House in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Value-Based Care Summit is the industry's leading event connecting more than 200 professionals from hospitals, physician practices, payers, and other healthcare stakeholders focused on the industry’s successful transition from fee-for-service to a value-based reimbursement.

“Analysts has been working with our clients and partners to prepare them for the sea change coming to healthcare with value-based care models,” said Chris Grenz, Analysts EIM Practice Director. “From analytics to interoperability, our experience across the spectrum of health IT allows us to help our clients achieve the best results for the health of their patients and their organizations.”

Meet Chris and other members of the Analysts leadership team in the Summit Exhibit Hall from November 16 – 17, 2017, to learn more about how Analysts’ solutions can benefit your organization. To schedule a personal meeting with an Analyst subject matter expert, please contact us at info@analysts.com.

About Analysts

Analysts is a premier provider of outcome-based Information Technology (IT) Consulting and Solutions to businesses and government agencies worldwide. IT Solutions from Analysts span across technology development, implementation and integration – and IT is all we do. Our core competency in Application Solutions, Enterprise Information Management, Cloud Services, Infor/Lawson ERP, Secure Information Sharing, and QA/Testing is backed by domain expertise and service delivery options tailored to our clients’ needs. Founded in 1966, Analysts is part of ACS. For more information, please visit www.analysts.com.

About ACS

ACS is a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally. ACS conducts business through four operating brands – AIC, Analysts, ComforceHealth, and HireGenics – each with a specialized business focus. Our operating brands have provided targeted services and solutions for more than 50 years. ACS has grown to over $700 million in revenue with more than 12,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Recognitions include: #1 Largest Minority-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. and 8th Largest IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. (2017 SIA); Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award (2017). ACS is a certified MBE organization, and operating brand, HireGenics, is an NMSDC Corporate Plus® member. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS has offices across the U.S., and an international presence in Canada, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.acsicorp.com.

