Social Worker Susan Marie Stanton to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MT. VERNON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all encounter difficulties and obstacles, but how we rise up to these challenges is what counts. How rewarding is our journey when our setbacks guide us to help others enrich their own lives?

Susan Marie Stanton is a licensed school-certified social worker who has served the Mount Vernon board of education for 26 years.

But perhaps most remarkably, Stanton has accomplished this with cerebral palsy, which causes paralysis on her right side, as well as dysgraphia that impairs writing. Stanton was determined not to let her disability prevent her from seeking a rewarding career.

“All people with special needs want to be accepted. There is no reason to be singled out,” says Stanton. “At first I had a difficult time finding work, but God puts you where He needs you most. He placed me where He knew I would fit, working with children in the school system. Now when I get up in the morning, I love what I do and I don’t know anywhere else I would rather be.”

Stanton’s career path led her back to the very school she attended as a child: Pennington Middle School. She says she feels extremely blessed to be able to work with her former teachers. Living in the same town where she works lends a certain camaraderie and solidarity with the parents of the children she mentors.

“I have been fortunate to work for the Mount Vernon board of education whose motto is no child left behind, “says Stanton. “Parents tell me they feel much more secure knowing I sat in the same seats their children are sitting in now. It’s an honor and an overall great feeling to work in the Mount Vernon school system.”

Stanton was inspired by her mother’s support and encouragement to persevere.

“If you really want something you have to work hard and never quit no matter how many obstacles stand in your way,” says Stanton. “You must believe in yourself. Look for resources to guide you. Seek people who will stand by you. You can’t do it alone so it’s all about the power of prayer and having a wonderful support group.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Susan Marie Stanton in an interview with Jim Masters on November 16th at 5pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

