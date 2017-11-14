Artist Lynn Zubal to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, AZ – Everyone faces challenges, hurdles, and obstacles along the journey of life. Undoubtedly there are exceptional people who must overcome more than others who find the inner strength to accomplish their dreams and inspire us.

Lynn Zubal is the founder of Chewy RU and a distinguished artist, children’s author, graphic designer, environmentalist and scientific illustrator.

“Since my early childhood I developed a love for art and began my career very early in life creating illustrations mainly dedicated to my affection and penchant for nature and animals,” says Lynn.

Lynn’s obstacles arose unexpectedly when she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease leading to double vision and eventual blindness.

“I persisted with my art and writing career determined not to get disheartened and give up my life’s work,” says Lynn. “I told myself don’t cut your life short and become dejected just because you’re blind.”

Lynn uncovered her exceptional artistic talent at the age of seven when she felt inherently drawn to reading books and creating art that far surpassed her fellow classmates. Lynn’s career began at only 18 years old and she immediately flourished, showcasing her talent at prominent places such White House Gallery and Sedona Art Center

“In 2010 I published my first children’s book titled “Sonoran Desert Frog” in collaboration with one of my greatest friends Tom Kozs which we wrote together and I illustrated. Both Tom and I shared a deep appreciation, solidarity, and fondness for the environment and our goal in writing this book was to inspire and educate children to acquire a deep appreciation for travel and the magnificence of nature. We both emphatically believe that the more children are educated the greater the power and leadership skills they will exude during their lifetime.”

When Tom passed away, Lynn persevered and completed her second book, “Story of Death Valley,” which she dedicated in his memory. Lynn is working on her third book and her lifelong goal is to donate part of the proceeds from the sale of her books to Saint Stanislause in NY and other organizations.

One of Lynn’s greatest aspirations is advocating to save our planet. Lynn hopes all people will take a role by doing simple things that make a difference such as not polluting, carpooling, bike riding or taking public transportation, and writing to your local politicians about ideas to preserve the earth. She has a heartfelt desire to make a difference no matter what.

“Whatever your dream is, you have be tenacious and never give up no matter how much misfortune may come your way,” says Lynn. “Despite my blindness, I persevered with my passion for writing and art and I hope to send a heartfelt message of inspiration to people to never become dissuaded or discouraged. There are always methods to achieve goals.”

