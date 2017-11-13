Micro C Imaging Takes its Handheld X-ray Solution Global with Appointment of Dr. Youssra Marjoua
Dr. Youssra Marjoua is named Micro C International Medicine Chief to lead initiatives to deploy its innovative, compact fluoroscopy device in global markets
BIS Research forecasts that the global orthopaedics devices market, valued at $40.20 billion in 2016, will reach $60.02 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to be the fastest growing markets with a CAGR of 12.2% and 9.6% respectively. Of special interest to Micro C are the opportunities to bring X-ray capabilities, for the first time, to developing countries and rural locations served by medical professionals who are expanding national public health programs and increasing international medical mission work.
“The exceptional benefits of the Micro C solution in international medicine for doctors and patients inspired me to accept this appointment by Dr. Gregory Kolovich, Micro C Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, with whom I trained in hand and microsurgery as a resident while he was a hand and microsurgery fellow at Harvard,” explains Dr. Marjoua. Given her extensive academic and professional experience, she will also lead key research programs for Micro C Imaging. As a chief resident in the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Program, Dr. Marjoua served as a Co-Editor-in-Chief of the Orthopaedic Journal at Harvard Medical School and was an editor for the duration of her time as a resident.
“We heartily welcome Dr. Youssra Marjoua to our leadership team, as she keenly understands that the Micro C makes surgeries of the extremities more efficient and exacting and also brings mobile fluoroscopy to doctors and patients anywhere in the world,” adds Dr. Kolovich. He earned dual M.D and Masters in Public Health degrees from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and a B.S. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology magna cum laude, while double majoring in Electrical Engineering and Pre-Medicine. Dr. Kolovich’s work in global medicine began as a medical student volunteer with Podemos, the student-led non-profit organization focused on providing sustainable care to the communities surrounding El Progreso, Honduras.
Dr. Marjoua is currently stationed in Coimbatore, India at the Department of Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery and Reconstructive Microsurgery at Ganga Hospital for a temporary period. Since she was a medical student she has volunteered her time with Operation Rainbow, a nonprofit organization dedicated to performing free orthopaedic surgery and education in developing countries worldwide. Dr. Marjoua has traveled with the organization to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Cuena, Ecuador, La Ceiba, Honduras, and most recently to the West Bank. Her commitment to global health has also led her to non-surgical volunteer work in Lusaka, Zambia and Benin City, Nigeria. Her fluency in French and Arabic has enabled her to communicate readily with medical professionals and patients alike. Dr. Marjoua began her career-long interest in science and medicine while pursuing a B.S. in Molecular and Cell Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, from which she graduated magna cum laude.
The Micro C is designed to bring X-ray capabilities to both surgical and clinical diagnoses and treatments. Its surgical embodiment enables surgeons treating disorders of the extremities to conduct surgeries with greater accuracy, clarity, safety, and speed. Its clinical embodiment brings breakthrough mobile X-ray capability into physicians’ offices and clinics, urgent care facilities, emergency rooms, rural medicine, and sports and military field settings. The solution incorporates a lightweight, ergonomically designed handheld emitter with an X-ray and still, video and infrared camera, together with an image receptor and software enabling HIPPA-compliant image and data capture and electronic medical records (EMR) system integration. Dr. Kolovich, a practicing orthopaedic surgeon, and Evan Ruff, Co-Founder and CEO, have developed patent-pending technologies unique to the Micro C. The company plans to launch the Micro C solution Q2 2018, with demonstrations at its Booth #7018 at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) March 7-9, 2018 in New Orleans.
