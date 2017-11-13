Global Automotive IoT Market is poised to reach $80.37 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 25.5%

Automotive IoT 2017 Global Market Analysis,Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive IoT Market is valued at $16.32 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $80.37 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2015 to 2022. Growing importance of connectivity in vehicles is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Increased R&D spending by auto manufacturers and telecom companies, rising number of telematics mandates in various countries, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are other factors favouring the market growth.

By application, infotainment is anticipated to command the market share during the forecast period. North America commanded the largest share in automotive IoT market with U.S. being the major revenue contributor. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register significant CAGR attributed to increased demand for infotainment and navigation services, particularly in China and India. These countries have started finding automotive IoT as a solution to limit issues such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, strong economic growth, increasing population, and quick urbanization are fueling the market in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include

Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Audi AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Google Inc., Intel Corporation., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales SA, Tomtom N.V. and Vodafone Group PLC.

Communication Types Covered:

• In-Vehicle Communication

• Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

• Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

Offerings Covered:

• Software

o Solutions

o Platforms

• Hardware

o Connectivity Technology Ics

o Semiconductor Components

• Services

o Support & Maintenance Services

o Deployment & Integration Services

Connectivity Form Factor Covered:

• Tethered

• Integrated

• Embedded

Applications Covered:

• Infotainment

o Communication

o Entertainment

• Navigation

o Road & Vehicle Monitoring

o Real-Time Data Capture

• Telematics

o Collision Avoidance

o Emergency Vehicle Notification

o Fleet & Asset Management

o Intelligent Traffic System

o Parking Management System

o Passenger Information System

o Predictive Maintenance

o Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

