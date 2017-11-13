Global Roofing Materials Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Roofing Materials 2017 Global Market Analysis,Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Description

global Roofing Materials Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Growing population and increasing urbanization are the key factors driving the market growth. The complex work environment and absence of job security are factors that hamper the roofing materials market. One of the key challenges in the market is scarcity of skilled workers for installation.

In terms of both revenue and volume the tiles market will remain the biggest segment. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the leading region in the global roofing materials market by 2022. Asia Pacific witnessed the maximum demand for roofing, accounting for more than 30% of the global market in 2015. The market for roofing in Asia Pacific is attaining much grip from the growing investment for infrastructural development in industrial, commercial, as well as healthcare sectors.

Some of the key players in the market include

Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, GAF Materials, CertainTeed, Etex, IKO Industries, Owens Corning, Beacon Roofing Supply, Atlas Roofing, American Hydrotech, Braas Monier Building Group and Eagle Roofing Products.

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential construction

• Non-residential construction

Products Type Covered:

• Metal roofing

• Solar shingle roofing

• Tile roofing

• Green roofing

• Shingle roofing

• Others

o Plastic

o Fiber cement

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

