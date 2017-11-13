Global Caps & Closures Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Caps & Closures Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2022

The Global Caps & Closures Packaging market is estimated at $47.3 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $68.9 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2014 to 2022. Fear about product safety & security, increasing per capita consumption in rising economies and modern caps for shelf visibility are the factors driving the market growth. Sluggish demand for caps & closures is hindering the market while the product improvement provides an opportunity for the market growth. Rise in demand for metal cans acts as a driving factor in the growth of metal caps and closures market. Plastic screws govern the closure type in beverages since they are broadly used in dressings, condiments, and soft & alcoholic drinks.

Asia Pacific held the major market for the caps and closures market in terms of both revenue and volume and is projected to stay as the market leader over the forecast period. Latin America is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions among the global market.

The key players in the market include,

Bericap, Tetra Laval International SA, Crown Holdings inc., Closure Systems International (CSI), Dätwyler Holding Incorporated, Amcor Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., RPC Group, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited and Rexam Plc.

Types Covered:

• Screw Caps

• Over Caps

• Liquid Carton Closures

• Can Ends

• Lug Closure

• Lids

• Dispensing Closures

o Disc-Top Closures

o Trigger Closures

o Flip Top Closures

o Dropper Closures

• Crowns

• Pumps & Sprays

• Rubber Stoppers

• Tamper Evident Closures

• Cork

• Aerosol Sprays

• Peel-Off Foils

• Child-Resistant Closures (CRC)

• Glass Stoppers

Materials Covered:

• Plastic Closures

• Metal Closures

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyethylene (PE)

• Rubber & Cork

• Other Materials

o Glass

o Paper Board

o Rubber

o Wood Closures

o Elastomers

Applications Covered:

• Pharma

o Tubes

o Parenteral Containers

o Bottles

• Beverage

o Bottles

o Pouches

o Beer

o Other Beverages

• Industrial

o Steel Drums

o Barrels

o Plastic Containers

o Cans

o Plastic Drums

• Food

o Pouches

o Cartons

o Jars

o Cans

• Personal Care & Home Care

o Aerosols

o Bottles

o Tubes

o Pouches

• Others

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia

• Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

o Others

