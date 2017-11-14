Ace Computers Rolls Out Complete Line of Supermicro High Performing Cluster, Server and Workstation Solutions

Ace Computers is now offering the full line of Supermicro HPC cluster, server and workstation products.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers is now offering the full line of Supermicro HPC cluster, server and workstation products. Including:

• “Twin” HPC cluster solutions

• SuperWorkstation solutions

• SuperServer solutions

• SuperStorage solutions

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “While we have been working with Supermicro longer than just about any partner, they are continually adding to their portfolio of innovative solutions. We are very pleased to offer their complete line of products to our valued clients in both the public and private sectors.”

Supermicro’s high performance, high density Twin architecture is the foundation of the most advanced server platforms. These systems feature the latest technologies for maximum processing performance and data throughput. They are designed for optimum airflow for energy efficient cooling, easy maintenance and high availability with hot-swappable nodes and redundant power supply modules.

Supermicro’s SuperWorkstations are high performing, efficient, expandable, reliable enterprise-class systems. They are the industry's fastest, most powerful workstation solutions with superior compute speed and reliability for mission-critical applications. SuperWorkstations also support the highest performance Intel Xeon product family processors.

Supermicro’s SuperServers deliver superior performance, flexibility, scalability and serviceability--powering mission-critical workloads. They support leading-edge Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs which have significant benefits over previous generations including direct communication between two CPUs in a dual-socket server to power performance and dramatically reduce latency. Supermicro GPU/coprocessor SuperServer systems are optimized for a full range of applications.

Supermicro’s high-performance storage servers deliver a solid storage foundation; designed to meet the demands of the toughest storage environments--from latency sensitive caching applications to the massive capacity needed for large files used in media libraries and Big Data. SuperStorage supports both scale-up and scale-out deployment strategies allowing CPU and storage resources to accommodate growing needs. The SuperStorage platform is available with 2U, 3U and 4U form factors using 2.5” and 3.5” HDDs.

“We urge our clients to take advantage of the value-add that Ace Computers brings to all Supermicro products,” Samborski said. “With nearly 35 years in the business, we offer a level of experience and expertise that is unmatched.”

For more on Ace Computers Supermicro Products visit: http://www.acecomputers.com/supermicro.asp

Leading custom computer builder and HPC cluster specialist, Ace Computers currently holds the following contracts: SEWP V, CCS-2, GSA, WSIPC, PEPPM, State of Wis., State of Ga. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business custom technology systems manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector. Channel partners include Intel, Supermicro, NVIDIA, Mellanox and Samsung among others. Ace Computers is an authorized Microsoft Surface Partner. An industry leader since 1983, the company is a 2016 HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. In addition to its Greater Chicago headquarters, Ace Computers has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada and Arizona. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com.

