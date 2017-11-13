Capital Numbers Earns Coveted Spot Among Deloitte Technology Fast 50
A global program honoring businesses which lead the way in the field of technology, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 takes place every year in over thirty countries. Companies are recognized for displaying innovative vision, growing rapidly and changing established systems of doing things.
Placement in Fast 50 India is dependent upon which companies showcase the best objective numbers. For example, how much growth has the company shown? What do the numbers reflect about the company’s willingness to disrupt, innovate and expand? These criteria are what lead international financial media to consider placement in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 as a benchmark for company growth.
Positions in the program are competitive. Making the Fast 50 list can lead to more recognition, more input from partners and investors, and faster growth.
Capital Numbers is uniquely positioned to offer high-quality technology and digital services at affordable prices. Some of its skillsets and services include expertise in web and mobile application development, e-commerce, digital marketing, testing, game development, AI and chatbots, and front-end development. It has become the favorite of agencies and small businesses wishing to utilize the company’s wide array of offerings to compete with larger agencies.
The motto for Capital Numbers is "In-Demand Services, On Demand", and Managing Director Mukul Gupta only sees the company growing in the future.
"We are proud to be a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2017 winner. This award acknowledges not only the leadership at Capital Numbers but also the workers, developers, and creatives who have worked tirelessly to get us to this point. We consistently seek to reach out and help other agencies or businesses profit and grow, and this acknowledgement confirms what we’ve thought for a long time: we can use this model to have a positive impact on the world.", he said.
Companies placing in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India are automatically entered for a chance to place in the regional Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific program, which puts them in the spotlight on the global scale.
