Global Dairy Nutrition Market to Surpass US$ 23.88 Bn by 2025, Fuelled by Increasing Demand for Functional Food

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global dairy nutrition market was valued at US$ 12.69 Bn in 2016, according to Global Dairy Nutrition Market, by Ingredient (Whey Protein, Casein Protein, Prebiotics, Vitamins & Minerals, Colostrum, and Nucleotides) and by Application (Functional Foods, Infant Formula & Clinical, Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionary, and Personal Care), published by Coherent Market Insights. The dairy nutrition market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.67% over the forecast period (2017–2025), to reach US$ 23.88 Bn by 2025.

Some of the major factors propelling growth of this market are increasing demand for dairy nutrients, majorly from the food processing sector and growing awareness regarding health benefits of consuming dairy products. Health benefits associated with consumption of dairy products include reducing cholesterol levels, healthy bone growth and lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, increasing demand for milk-based ingredients in skin care and hair care cosmetics is another factor propelling growth of the dairy nutrition market.

Key Trends and Analysis of Dairy Nutrition Market:

Among ingredient segments, dairy protein was the dominant segment in the market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, registering the highest CAGR. Dairy protein segment is sub-segmented into whey protein and casein protein. Whey protein is a mixture of alpha-lactalbumin, beta-lactoglobulin, immunoglobins, and bovine serum albumin. Associated health benefits of consumption of whey protein include reducing cholesterol, blood pressure, supporting weight loss, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Among application segments, functional food segment held a dominant position in the market in 2016. However, infant formula & clinical application is projected as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Dairy products have high content of amino acids that are easily absorbed by the body and have high calcium and potassium content. Calcium and potassium largely contribute in bone development, proper cell metabolism, kidney functioning, and cellular ion balance. These benefits associated with dairy products is expected to propel use of dairy nutrients in clinical application.

Key Takeaways of the Market:

North America held a dominant position in the global dairy nutrition market in 2016, and was valued at US$ 4.29 Bn, and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.51% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is majorly due to increasing number of obese and cardiovascular patients in the region. Whey protein consumption helps in weight loss and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 610,000 peopledie of heart diseases in the U.S. every year, that is 1 out of every 4 deaths.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global dairy nutrition market over the forecast period, registering the highest CAGR. This is mainly owing to increasing awareness regarding health benefits of consuming dairy proteins. Moreover, high prevalence of malnutrition in the region is also expected to drive growth of the dairy nutrition market. According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in 2014, around 18 Mn children were suffering from stunted growth (chronically malnourished), 4 Mn were acutely malnourished, and the number of overweight and obese children was recorded high in the region. However, all forms of malnutrition is preventable with the adequate health care, nutrition, and others. Thus, it is expected to support the market growth of dairy nutrition in the region.

Browse 90 market data tables* and 50 figures* on "Dairy Nutrition Market” - Global forecast to 2025.

The major players operating in the global dairy nutrition market include Groupe Danone, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Proliant Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Arla Foods amba, Cargill Inc., Groupe Lactalis S.A., APS BioGroup, and Nestle S.A.

