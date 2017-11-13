Showtime's TV Star Nick Hawk Releases New Music Video “Wrecking Ball”
Shot in the Streets of New York City During "Nick Hawk's 100 Kicks in the Ass" Promotional Book TourNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recording artist, author, Brazilian ju-jitsu black belt, world champion and star of long-running Showtime hit TV series, Gigolos, Nick Hawk has released the video for his new single, a sizzling cover of “Wrecking Ball,” shot in the streets New York City during his media tour early this month, promoting his latest book, Nick Hawk’s 100 Kicks in the Ass: A Guide to Gaining Confidence and Reaching Your Full Potential and during his showcase performance at Transmission Nightclub in Jersey City, NJ.
“I now have enough music in my arsenal to put on a full set and do some larger festivals and venues. My music has ascended and matured past the club scenes. My body craves performing and I must feed it.”
- Nick Hawk
To view Nick Hawk’s music video for “Wrecking Ball” go here: https://youtu.be/i7pXqb4HFVA
About Nick Hawk:
I made the switch from being a stripper to a gigolo in 2009, when Garren James with Cowboys4Angels.com recruited me. A year later, I was approached by the Showtime series Gigolos and I have starred in every episode of all six seasons. In 2013, I released my Nick Hawk Gigolo sex toy line which includes a dildo from my molded penis, a sex position book and over 20 other items.
I have currently released 16 singles, including my latest single, “Wrecking Ball.” The music video of my single 'We Fight' was nominated for a Hollywood Music Award in 2016. I also made Music Connection's Top 100 Unsigned Artists list. My tracks "No Competition," "We Fight" and "ICTAP" were featured on Eminem's Shade 45 The All Out Show. My music and a dope freestyle were also featured on 50 Cent's This is 50 Show in 2016. Any inquiries pertaining to my music or to book me for your venue, please contact my music manager, Liz Rosier at liz@rosierartists.com.
I’m very excited to announce I have completed and released my latest book, Nick Hawk's 100 Kicks In The Ass: A Guide To Gaining Confidence & Reaching Your Full Potential. This book is my life's work and I'm excited that it's going to help many people. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into it. I’m currently working on So You Really Wanna Be A Gigolo?! and Nick Hawk's 50 Kicks In The Ass: A Guide To Sex, Dating & Relationships. I'm also taking classes and pursuing a Psychology PhD. In 2015, I spoke at the World Pick-Up Artist Summit, The Global Seduction, Lifestyle and Relationship Conference and Hustler Magazine labeled me as "Confidence Man." I now offer confidence coaching sessions, that I very much enjoy, through in-person, email, Skype and over the phone. Click here for more info: https://www.nickhawkexplicit.com/shop.
I stay busy, to say the least; I promote healthy lifestyles and positivity. In my little free time, I enjoy working out, working on my music, traveling the world, the outdoors, hiking with my dogs, snowboarding, wakeboarding and surfing. I've been training in MMA for over 20 years. In 2014, I won the No-Gi IBJFF World Championship as a purple belt. In 2016, I won the IBJFF American National Çhampionship open weight brown belt division. I'm a three-time NAGA Champion in the expert division (brown/black belt), and recently I won the 2017 Pan American Championship, receiving my black belt on the podium by my professor Robert Drysdale. I will always get the most enjoyment, fulfillment and satisfaction exploring my creative side. I will continually create new innovative and original music. Finally, I've brought on a new Theatrical Manager to explore my acting craft, which I feel I have perfected, to add the only thing I felt was missing from my life.
