Sexual Predator/Pedophile Claims Gov. Cuomo’s System “a predators dream”

NY Times whistle-blower in federal court this week in Syracuse exposing Cuomo’s mental health care system that fails to protect the disabled

Governor Cuomo’s solution, no problem, we’ll just continue to cover-up as much as humanly possible. Now what kind of Governor, or person would do such things?” — Michael Carey

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is operating a criminal enterprise, a multi-billion dollar a year business and massive Medicaid fraud Ponzi Scheme, where rampant sexual abuse, rape and cover-ups thrive. Famous NY Times Whistle-Blower Jeffrey Monsour was ignored year after year by Governor Cuomo and his actions and in-actions basically make the statement: the hell with people with disabilities and mental health problems and let’s protect sexual predators and criminals instead. It is the perverts, the sexual predators, the pedophiles, the rapists and even worse criminal offenders, those that take the lives of innocent people, that are the ones being protected in Cuomo’s system, not the people with special needs.

Tuesday morning November 14th in Syracuse, New York, at the federal Courthouse, the trial between Jeffrey Monsour and the State of New York will begin. One aspect of the trial will be about “peri care” or female personal hygiene. Simply imagine untrained male staff all over New York State taking care of disabled women’s personal hygiene, their private area, many of whom are non verbal. Imagine male staff transporting female residents that cannot care for themselves or defend themselves, being transported alone in vans with darkened windows and no surveillance cameras. This is only a tip of the iceberg folks of why New York State’s OPWDD system caring for the developmentally disabled, that Jeffrey Monsour has been exposing for over a decade, is extremely dangerous and rampant with sexual abuse and rape. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out this is a recipe for rape and sexual abuse, a recipe for disaster. Governor Cuomo’s solution, no problem, we’ll just continue to cover-up as much as humanly possible. Now what kind of Governor, or person would do such things?

Jeffrey Monsour supplied key State documents that he obtained through Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) requests to Michael Carey, the Founder of the Jonathan Carey Foundation, who in turn supplied them to the New York Times. These State documents called NOD’s for Notices of Discipline painted a clear picture of abusers of people with disabilities being protected and shielded from being fired and from prosecution, but instead shuffled around to other group homes. This reminds everyone of the Catholic Church Sex Scandal that has publicly shamed the church and cost them billions in payouts to victims whom were violated sexually as children https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/04/04/sex-abuse-catholic-church_n_5085414.html.

The sick fact is that sexual predators prey on the vulnerable and are good at hiding their evil and criminal deeds. Stephen DeProspero was sexually abusing a child with a disability living in a New York State run group home for close to two years or more, videotaping his actions. Please anyone explain how New York State would allow someone that is not significantly vetted or trained to take this disabled boy back to his home? It is unimaginable that this is going on all over the State of New York, yet it is, and Governor Andrew Cuomo would take no immediate actions in March of 2011, or to date, to stop or prevent the rampant sexual abuse occurring within his agencies?

The pedophile and former New York State employed caregiver mentioned in the title of this press release, that was eventually caught in a federal porn sting, called New York’s system controlled by Governor Andrew Cuomo “ a predators dream” https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/ . Here is the direct quote from this AP News story written by David Klepper;

“New York State is paying $3 million to the family of developmentally disabled boy repeatedly molested by a staffer at a state-run group home who later wrote that lax supervision at the facility made it "a predator's dream."

Why March of 2011 is mentioned is because this is when the first of a massive series of investigative reports done by the New York Times came out regarding New York’s extremely dangerous and deadly system http://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/13/nyregion/13homes.html . Jeffrey Monsour is featured in this report along with Michael Carey, and this massive award winning series was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html . The person mentioned in the first piece regarding sexual abuse, is Rick Sousie, this is what is quoted in the Times;

“Five years ago, Mr. Sousie, then 47, was working at the home in Hudson Falls, about 50 miles north of Albany. After a co-worker saw him alone and standing between the legs of the severely disabled woman, who was lying on her back, the police were alerted. The victim was taken to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered, and Mr. Sousie was placed on administrative leave.”

Some paragraphs later, his disturbing defense claim, “Mr. Sousie, in an interview, denied that he had been involved in a sexual assault.”

“I was tucking in my shirt, and I got accused of raping a client, that’s what happened,“ he said. When it was pointed out that his lawyer had, as a defense, argued that Mr. Sousie had been masturbating — hence the presence of physical evidence — he conceded, “That’s the defense that we used, yes,” but declined to elaborate.

Following the New York Times “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series there were two follow-ups by the New York Times, one by Danny Hakim and the second by the NY Times Editorial Board. Please read both, they are extremely enlightening. Here is the first link http://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/09/nyregion/state-lagging-on-dismissals-in-abuse-cases.html . Here are some damning statements from the second http://www.nytimes.com/2013/08/10/opinion/protecting-the-most-vulnerable.html ;

“Two-and-a-half years ago, The Times reported horrifying abuse of people with developmental disabilities or mental illnesses by state employees, who were rarely punished for it. Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised action. But too little appears to have changed.”

“There is much the governor could do. He could require surveillance cameras in these facilities, just as prisons have them. He could make sure that the police get more involved.”

So why would Governor Cuomo practically ignore everyone? Governor Cuomo ignored well known advocates and whistle-blowers Michael Carey and Jeff Monsour, but more importantly he ignored the safety, health, equal rights and lives of 1,000,000 New Yorkers with disabilities and their families. Governor Cuomo ignored the New York Times investigative reporting series and took no decisive actions to stop or prevent the rampant sexual abuse, rapes or cover-ups. Governor Cuomo has ignored and violated his oath of office to the Constitution and has blatantly denied people with disabilities equal access to 911 call systems and emergency medical and police assistance, as well as denied them their rights to equal protection of laws.

New York State documents also obtained through FOIL dating back to 2005 reveal that the New York State OMRDD/OPWDD system has a culture of sexual abuse, rape and cover-ups. Thousands of reported sex crimes committed against the disabled are never reported to local police or District Attorney’s and are disappearing within the system that former Attorney General Cuomo and now Governor Cuomo has protected with a vengeance http://www.einpresswire.com/article/414428414/cuomo-has-been-protecting-sexual-predators-for-over-a-decade?n=2 . State data, as well as this well known study found on the State of Massachusetts website titled, Prevalence of Violence, http://www.mass.gov/dppc/abuse-recognize/prevalence-of-violence.html point to possibly one third of developmentally disabled residents within Governor Cuomo’s OPWDD system are being sexually assaulted annually. In a system of 126,000 developmentally disabled children and adults, many of whom cannot speak to tell anyone anything, there are upwards of 43,000 victims every year. Try to wrap your mind around the scope of what I am bringing to your attention.

Governor Cuomo because of the scope of the money involved, the power and the vital need to control everything, in his mind he had to make to decision to control all public records, what would get out or not, all damaging information that could hurt him or his agencies and further expose these crimes. So this is exactly what Gov. Cuomo did, he took decisive actions to control public records and have FOIL request go to his attorney’s at the Capital http://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/sdut-cuomos-office-tightly-controls-public-records-2014oct23-story.html . Gov. Cuomo did this to hide and conceal State documents and records, evidence of crimes, specifically as reported because of the New York Times “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series that used many State documents to expose the State.

The Criminal Conspiracy also surrounds the governor’s fraudulent Justice Center that is hiding and concealing documents and evidence of sex crimes and many other types of crimes, including homicides, from local police so that criminal investigations in most cases cannot happen. No 911 call, no tape of the reported crime, no police report, no independent medical report , no criminal investigation, then it didn’t happen is how New York State is operating under Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo knows full well about these atrocities, he has protected most of the criminals involved and he has taken no significant actions to stop or prevent any of these sex crimes or criminal cover-ups. Governor Cuomo must be investigated and criminally charged as soon as possible.

No longer can 911 and local police be bypassed. 911 call systems must be immediately called by all mandated reporters regarding all sexual abuse and obviously all other crimes and medical emergencies. Donate to support this vital Civil Rights Movement for the disabled and their families, but also for our country and the world, the maltreatment and unequal treatment of the disabled is an international societal problem that must be addressed now. People with disabilities are equal and just as valuable and precious as anyone else- period. http://jonathancareyfoundation.org/donate/

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers