Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Partnership in AMEA Region at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, has launched a partnership with Four Seasons Resort Seychelles.INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a partnership with Hilltop Spa at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of retail partnerships from the US and Caribbean markets to the Asia, Middle East and Africa region.
Chelsea Bond, Designer and CEO, founded Chelsea Bond Jewelry upon her move to Florida. She designs each piece of handcrafted gemstone jewelry based on inspiration from her personal travels and the flow of water. Chelsea Bond Jewelry is available at over 20 spa and boutique retail locations along with an e-commerce site. Chelsea Bond fuses energy-filled semi-precious gemstones, metals and ancient wire-wrapping techniques to create signature styles.
“This partnership expands on our passion to create one-of-a-kind mementos for discerning travelers around the world. I’m thrilled to partner with such an iconic and thoughtful brand in one of the most breathtaking settings in the world,” said Chelsea Bond.
About Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted with one-of-a-kind gemstones, druzies, pearls, and 14k gold-filled and sterling-filled metals. All pieces are inspired by its Designer and CEO, Chelsea Bond’s experience sailing on Semester at Sea for 100 days around the globe, living in Spain, and traveling to over 40 countries. The brand is also heavily inspired by metaphysical energy and the flow of water, which surrounds the barrier island where Chelsea lives and creates in Florida. Chelsea Bond Jewelry is sold at luxury spas including Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, Surf and Sand Resort Laguna Beach, Salamander Resort & Spas as well as many other resorts and spas in the US and Caribbean. Chelsea Bond Jewelry has been featured three times in DAYSPA Magazine, including most recently as the only jewelry line selected to appear in the 2017 DAYSPA Magazine Holiday Gift Guide in the category of, “The Socialite: Items for elegant it-girls and regal matriarchs.” To request a wholesale catalog, email info@chelseabondjewelry.com.
About Four Seasons Resort Seychelles
Open since 2009 Four Seasons Resort Seychelles offers a vacation experience of unlimited variety, and the highly personalised, anticipatory service that Four Seasons guests expect and value around the world. Recent awards and honours include being included in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame 2017 and being named Best Indian Ocean Resort in the 2016 Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice. The property features tree-top villas and deserted beaches. Named Hotel Spa of the Year, Middle East and Africa in the World Spa & Wellness Awards 2017, Hilltop Spa features Mountain Meditation, Tailored Spa Journeys, Signature Rituals as well as Salon Services.
