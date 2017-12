Global Observation Mini ROVs Market 2017-2025

Report Sellers has added a new market research report " Global Observation Mini ROVs Market 2017-2025 " to its offerings. The report is an in-depth market study providing accurate market insights including the latest trends, forecast, competitive insights, etc.According to the report, the Global Observation Mini ROVs Market represents a cumulative Capex of $4.29 billion during 2017-2025.The observation mini remotely operated vehicles (ROV) is an inspection class vehicle equipped with a forward-looking high-resolution color zoom video camera. Observation ROVs include mini- and micro- unmanned vehicles with power less than 10 HP, which are used in underwater inspection, surveillance and monitoring. The evolution of ROV technology has resulted in the ever-growing application of observation mini ROVs in oil & gas industry, military/defense, scientific research and other sectors.In-depth qualitative analyses include:•Identification and investigation of market structure,•Growth drivers,•Restraints and challenges,•Emerging product trends & market opportunities,•Porter's Fiver Forces,Browse through the complete description and in-depth TOC on "Global Observation Mini ROVs Market"Report HighlightsThe research report "Global Observation Mini ROVs Market" includes:Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.The report provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.With 35 tables and 56 figures, this 124-page report Global Observation Mini ROVs Market 2017-2025 by Application, Size, Payload Option and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the observation mini ROVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.Companies CoveredAC-CESSCISCREADeep Ocean Engineering, Inc.Deep Sea Systems InternationalDeep Trekker Inc.Helix Energy SolutionsHydrovision Ltd.International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.MarineNav Ltd.Ocean Modules SwedenOutland Technology, Inc.SeaBotix, Inc.Subsea TechVideoRay LLCReport SegmentationThe trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global observation mini ROVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, vehicle size, payload option and region.Based on application, the global observation mini ROVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.•Oil & Gas Industry•Scientific Research•Military & Defense•OthersBased on vehicle size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.•Micro Observation ROVs•Mini Observation ROVsBased on payload option, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.•Observation Mini ROVs without Payloads•Observation Mini ROVs with PayloadsGeographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:•APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)•Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)•North America (U.S. and Canada)•Latin America•Africa•Middle East