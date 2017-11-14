Global Coconut Water Market Likely to Cross $8.3 billion by 2023 | Report by Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Coconut Water market Segments Coconut Water Market Size

Amy and Brian Naturals , Coca-Cola, Green COCO, PepsiCo and Vita-Coco are the leading vendors in the global market.

The sale of flavored coconut water is forecasted to cross 1 billion liters by 2023” — Steph, Sr. Content Developer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global packaged coconut water market will cross US$8.3 billion, growing significantly with a CAGR of 25% during the period 2017−2023. The market is expected to increase in terms of volume and revenues. The market is set to expect the entry of major FMCG companies and major retailers looking forward to launching coconut water on their own labels. Majors such as PepsiCo, Coca Cola and Vita Coco are expected to commit investments to the tune of $1 billion over the forecast period.

The major vendors included in the report are as followings:

Amy and Brian Naturals

Coca-Cola

Green COCO

PepsiCo

Vita-Coco

Other prominent vendors mentioned in the report are C2O, C-Coconut Water, CHI, COCO Libre, Cocojal, DuCOCO, FOCO, H2 COCO, INVOCoconut, Taste Nirvana, Delta Meaf General Trading FZE, Arab Beverages, Thai Agri foods (TAF), Cocofina, Tradecons GMBH, Genuine Coconut, Goya Foods, Happy Coco, Kualu GMBH, Mighty Bee, Riri Technology, Rubicon, Tiana Fair Trade Organics, Tropical Sun Foods, Universal Food Public Company, Windmill Organics, Alnatura.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global packaged coconut water market. It considers the present scenario of the market and provides the market size, growth, trends, drivers challenges, key geographies and profiles major and emerging vendors. This report provides the details of the market size from the following segments:

Revenue

Volume

This market research report includes a detailed market segmentation of the market by the following segments:

Packaging Type ( Paper and paperboard, Metal, Plastic)

Product Type (Sweetened, Unsweetened)

Variant (Plain, Flavored)

Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Convenience stores, Specialty stores, Other)

Geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, Latin America)

Country (Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, Indonesia, India, MEA, Mexico, Other Countries in (APAC), US)

Packaged Coconut Water Market Dynamics

Increased global awareness over health and nutrition to boost the market growth

Increased global awareness over health and nutrition, consistent rise in global average temperature due to climatic change, and increased investments and pro-government policies in coconut farming to bolster the supply side are the major factors that are driving the market.

Increased presence for coconut water mix and concentrates, growing dominance of major FMCG players in the market, and ethical and fair-trade practices in food production are the latest trends that are going to drive the market during the forecast period. The report also includes the restraints of the market. Increased prevalence of diseases and decreased productivity is one of the major factors that can impact the market growth negatively.

Packaged Coconut Water Market Segmental Analysis

Flavored coconut water segment to lead the global Packaged coconut market

Plastic and paperboard remain to be major packaging materials, constituting more than three-fourths of the usage. The share of plastic, paper, and paperboard in packaging of coconut water is likely to grow and outperform metal over the forecast period.

Sweetened coconut water to account for more than half of the market, while the remaining is unsweetened or negligibly sweetened. Analysts at Arizton indicate that 70% of flavored variants have witnessed success in the market with vendors quick enough in turning around the variants or launching new flavors. The sale of flavored coconut water is forecasted to cross 1 billion liters by 2023. Two emerging distribution channels for packaged coconut water are vending machines and e-commerce. Supermarkets and hypermarkets will be the most predominant distribution channels for these packaged drinks.

Packaged Coconut Water Market Geographical Analysis

APAC and North America to lead the market in terms of consumption and revenue, respectively

APAC is expected to be the market leader in terms of consumption due to enormous population potential the region has and a large production of coconut in key countries. Also in India, China, and Indonesia, the production and consumption of coconut is significantly high. Australia is another important market that is being viewed as the next major potential market in the region. The report also states that APAC region will witness the maximum growth CAGR during the period 2017–2023

The drink suffers from a price premium compared to its substitutes, deterring its adoption in major geographies of Europe. Despite the same, there has been an increased interest for packaged coconut water, especially in the UK, Germany, and Italy.

Major drivers for the growth in the consumption of packaged coconut water in North America are shifting consumer preferences for healthier alternatives and implementing federal education programs informing the ill-effects of sugar-loaded drinks.

