Flavonoids 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.04% and Forecast to 2021

Flavonoids are phytonutrients and belong to the polyphenols category. These constitute one of the largest nutrient families. More than 6,000 unique flavonoids have been identified so far. Flavonoids are classified into six subtypes, which include chalcones, flavones, isoflavonoids, flavanones, anthoxanthins, and anthocyanins. Flavonoids are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as their color providing pigments.

The analysts forecast the global flavonoids market to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global flavonoids market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of flavonoids for four applications: functional beverages, functional foods, dietary supplements, and other applications.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Flavonoids Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cayman Chemical

• Indena

• INDOFINE Chemical Company

• Quercegen Pharmaceuticals

Other prominent vendors

• EXTRASYNTHESE

• Organic Herb

• Phytocompounds.com

• toroma organics

Market driver

• Rising demand for functional foods

Market challenge

• Concerns regarding the side effects of flavonoids

Market trend

• Growing demand for beauty supplements

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global flavonoids market by application

• Global flavonoids market for functional beverages

• Global flavonoids market for functional foods

• Global flavonoids market for dietary supplements

• Global flavonoids market for other applications

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global flavonoids market by geography

• Flavonoids market in the Americas

• Flavonoids market in EMEA

• Flavonoids market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• China

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing demand for beauty supplements

• Potential application of flavonoids in anticancer drugs

• Increase in strategic alliances

PART 12: Competitor analysis

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive positioning assessment

• Cayman Chemical

• Indena

• INDOFINE Chemical Company

• Quercegen Pharmaceuticals

• Other prominent market players

