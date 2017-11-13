Pre-Filled Syringes: An Increased Focus on Safety and Human Centred Approaches
Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2018
A spotlight on patient needs in parenteral drug delivery showcased at 10th annual PFS Summit
It is imperative for parenteral drug delivery professionals and medical device experts to stay on top of the latest advancements, technologies and processes related to the evolving landscape of Pre-Filled Syringes. However, the requirements placed on the syringe as an ‘interface’ between the medication and the patient are becoming increasingly demanding creating an increased focus on safety and human centred approaches.
Conference chairs, Alphons Fakler, Group Head Risk Management from Novartis Pharma; and Bettine Boltre, Technical Account Manager from West Pharmaceutical Services, said in a joint statement:
“In this year’s conference, the patient will be the focus again. What can we do to ensure patient adherence and mitigate application errors? How can we improve our understanding of the patient experience? What are the actual challenges a patient is facing while handling our devices? These are just some of the questions the presentations and panel discussion will address and illuminate from various aspects.”
Highlights will include a presentation on the “Path to Safe Injection with Pre-Filled Syringes” from Christa Jansen-Otten, Director, Product Management, West Pharmaceutical Services; and a talk on “The Value of a Human-Centred Approach to Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Systems” by Cedric Gysel, Device Engineer, Device Centre of Excellence at Janssen.
As well as drawing from case study insight and providing a market overview of current trends and new technologies for self-injection solutions, the spotlight will address critical questions such as:
• What makes injection safe?
• What is the preferred closure for staked needle syringes?
• What are the key drivers, statistics and legislation for safety systems?
• What is Human-Centred design and why does it matter?
• How can meaningful innovation be driven by human-centred insights?
Other presenters on the notable speaker line-up at Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2018 will include the MHRA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Shire, GSK, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Merck, Amgen, Lonza, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, UCB Celltech, Nemera, Worrell, Intertek (Schweiz) AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company and more.
SMi’s 10th annual 2018 Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference and exhibition will take place on 17th & 18th Jan at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK.
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.pre-filled-syringes.com
