Global Robotic Prosthesis Market is expected to reach 123.9 thousand units from 2017-2025

According to the report, the Global Robotic Prosthesis Market is poised to grow at a two-digit CAGR and reach a cumulative market value of billion-dollar scale.
Global Robotic Prosthesis Market 2016-2025 by Product Type, Region and Country is based on a comprehensive research of the MPC prosthetics market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include:
•Identification and investigation of market structure,
•Growth drivers,
•Restraints and challenges,
•Emerging product trends & market opportunities,
•Porter's Fiver Forces,
•M&A and Partnership
•Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market
•Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
Report Highlights
The research report “Global Robotic Prosthesis Market” includes:
The breakdown of regional and national market by product type over the forecast years, average selling price of robotic prostheses for 2014-2025, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend.
With 29 tables and 71 figures, this 138-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.
Companies Covered
Artificial Limbs & Appliances
BionX Medical Technologies, Inc.
Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd. (Endolite)
Freedom Innovations, LLC
HDT Global, Inc.
Hosmer/Fillauer
Nabtesco Corporation
Ossur
Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH
RSL Steeper
SynTouch LLC
Teh Lin Prosthetic & Orthopaedic Inc.
Touch Bionics Inc.
Report Segmentation
The report also quantifies global MPC prosthetics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product type, region and country.
Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue and sales volume data available for each section over 2014-2025. Regional distribution of each sub-market is also studied in terms of annual sales value for 2014-2015.
MPC Prosthetic Arms
MPC Prosthetic Feet/Ankles
MPC Prosthetic Legs/Knees
MPC Prosthetic Hands
Other MPC Prosthetics
Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:
APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)
RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
