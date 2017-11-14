Wattwatchers and WideSky co-target building energy management blue sky with ‘Internet of Things’ model
Technology companies are applying internet thinking to energy devices, secure cloud services and applications to transform how electricity is managed.
Two innovative Australian technology companies – one doing the hardware for monitoring and control, the other the management software, data-hosting and cloud platform for analytics – are teaming up to do just this.
Brisbane-based VRT Systems, owner of the WideSky IoT platform and the CETA metering distribution business, is working with Sydney-based Wattwatchers to address energy management opportunities enabled by rich electricity data.
Wattwatchers specialises in intelligent devices for monitoring and controlling electrical circuits in real-time over the internet, while VRT’s WideSky provides a highly scalable platform to host and manage large numbers of devices in the field in real time.
The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on joint offerings and have completed ‘proof of concept’ work to integrate Wattwatchers-generated data with the WideSky platform and its tool-set for built-environment asset management.
For example, Wattwatchers devices and circuit-specific data streams are being integrated with one of the WideSky IoT platform’s energy data management applications, TenantViewⓇ for multi-tenancy buildings and estates.
VRT Systems MD, John Meehan, said businesses and consumers were increasingly looking to technology for solutions to energy management needs including security, efficiency and productivity, billing and wider financial considerations, and carbon reduction and verification.
‘Our companies, VRT Systems and CETA Australia, see very significant potential in working with Wattwatchers on integration of our highly compatible software and hardware capabilities,’ said Meehan. ‘Taking an IoT approach to energy devices, secure cloud services and applications will transform how electricity is managed in homes and businesses.’
The Wattwatchers business development lead for commercial and industrial, James Clements, said that solutions which address ‘the dynamic set of factors’ that affect building performance were essential to meet contemporary needs.
‘Tenant processes, weather, space utilisation, indoor environment quality and building control strategies are examples of the interrelated factors that challenge today’s building managers and operators, and to which data and software analytics can bring greater clarity,’ said Clements.
Wattwatchers CEO Gavin Dietz also welcomed the opportunity to work with VRT Systems on expanding the technology solutions eco-system for energy management, saying: ‘By putting Wattwatchers on WideSky we’re taking a key collaborative step towards a scalable, easy-to-implement model for the property development and building management sectors.’
About Wattwatchers - Wattwatchers is an award-winning Australian cleantech focused on devices, data and communications to make behind-the-meter energy management ultra-smart, easy-to-install and cost-effective. A startup company based in Sydney, Wattwatchers develops and markets 'IoT for energy' hardware + firmware + software solutions to accurately monitor, analyse and control electrical circuits in real-time over the internet. Our mission is to empower people with data to help them save money, fast-track renewable technologies and reduce carbon pollution - while supporting electricity systems to operate more reliably and to integrate cleaner, more distributed energy resources into the grid. The internationally-certified Wattwatchers product suite is highly flexible, crossing over for residential, commercial and industrial, and utility use cases; and works with an expanding choice of cloud platforms, software applications and consumer interfaces. More information at: www.wattwatchers.com.au
About VRT Systems and CETA - VRT is a market leading specialist in the design, development, delivery and support of pattern approved metering, monitoring and analysis systems for commercial and residential developments; and also has developed the WideSky family of IoT products. WideSky is a highly scalable and secure, multi-tiered IoT data platform that is capable of real-time monitoring and control. It is utlised by some of the largest organisations in Australia. Its sister company CETA is a distributor of energy efficiency products including power, water, gas and thermal smart meters; LED street lighting and smart light controllers; IoT edge devices and other products through a network of sub-distributors, value-added resellers and systems integrators (including VRT). For more information visit http://www.vrt.com.au/vsuite-iot and www.cetameter.com
