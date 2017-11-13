Updated agenda released for Network Centric Warfare 2018
SMi Group’s Network Centric Warfare conference returns to Rome on 1-2 February in Rome, Italy.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now featuring 19 exclusive presentations, a pre-conference workshop, and dedicated networking sessions, SMi's Network Centric Warfare 2018 aims to providing delegates an intelligent forum to explore strategic integration of networked systems and military forces to achieve operational superiority.
Day 1 will provide updates on digital fire support, communication interoperability and digitalisation of the battlespace. Day 2 will provide briefings on networked enabled systems within US Ary Europe, strategies to build situational awareness through networked data, and netcentric approaches to operations.
New sponsor/speakers include Rajant Corporation, providers of multi-frequency wireless solutions. Details of their presentation will be announced shortly.
Another addition to the speaker line-up is Lieutenant Colonel Jim Hill, DCDC- Concepts Land 2, British Army. Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, is presentation will focus on The Future of Command and Control – How Defence Should Best Develop and Sustain an Enduring and Agile C2 Capability.
Other featured speakers include representatives from the Italian Air Force, Italian Army, DISA Europe, DSTL, US Army Europe, NATO Shape, NATO Defence College Foundation and more. Visit the event website to view the full list of speakers and presentations.
Network Centric Warfare 2018 will provide a platform to address challenges and issues surrounding the demand for modernisation and digitisation of information, the growing need for interoperability within communication systems, and procurement for technological advancements of military assets.
The updated agenda as well as registration information can be found on www.netcentric-warfare.com/ein.
There is currently a £200 Early Bird offer available for bookings done by 30 November.
Network Centric Warfare 2018
1-2 February 2018
Crowne Plaza Hotel St Peter’s Spa, Rome, Italy
---- END ----
For sponsorship packages contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate enquiries contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia on +44 20 7827 6102 or hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Honey de Gracia
SMi Group Ltd
+44 (0)20 7827 6102
email us here