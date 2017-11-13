Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Water-borne Wood Coatings 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.08% and Forecast to 2021

Water-borne Wood Coatings 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.08% and Forecast to 2021

Water-borne Wood Coatings Market 2017

Wood coatings are used in wooden furniture to achieve aesthetic properties and prevent mechanical, physical, and chemical damages. These are generally manufactured with a wide range of resins, namely acrylic, amino, polyester, polyurethane, and nitrocellulose and are classified into four types of coatings, namely solvent-borne, water-borne, radiation-cured, and powder-coated.

The analysts forecast the global water-borne wood coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water-borne wood coatings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Water-borne Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Akzo Nobel
• Axalta Coating Systems
• PPG Industries
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
• The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors
• Benjamin Moore
• Diamond Vogel
• Drywood Coatings
• Helios Group
• IVM Chemicals
• Rust-Oleum
• Royal DSM

Market driver
• Increasing house remodeling
Market challenge
• Growing concerns on wood logging
Market trend
• Increasing significance of UV-cured coatings
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market overview
• Value chain

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global water-borne wood coatings market by type
• Global water-borne wood coatings market by furniture
• Global water-borne wood coatings market by decking
• Global water-borne wood coatings market by joinery
• Global water-borne wood coatings market by siding
• Global water-borne wood coatings market by flooring

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography
• Global water-borne wood coatings market by geography
• Water-borne wood coatings market in APAC
• Water-borne wood coatings market in EMEA
• Water-borne wood coatings market in the Americas

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• Increasing significance of UV-cured coatings
• Increasing acquisitions by key players
• Increasing product modifications

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Akzo Nobel
• Axalta Coating Systems
• PPG Industries
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
• The Dow Chemical Company
..…..Continued

