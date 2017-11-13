Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Water-borne Wood Coatings 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.08% and Forecast to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Water-borne Wood Coatings Market 2017

Wood coatings are used in wooden furniture to achieve aesthetic properties and prevent mechanical, physical, and chemical damages. These are generally manufactured with a wide range of resins, namely acrylic, amino, polyester, polyurethane, and nitrocellulose and are classified into four types of coatings, namely solvent-borne, water-borne, radiation-cured, and powder-coated.

The analysts forecast the global water-borne wood coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water-borne wood coatings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2096012-global-water-borne-wood-coatings-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Water-borne Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Axalta Coating Systems

• PPG Industries

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

• Benjamin Moore

• Diamond Vogel

• Drywood Coatings

• Helios Group

• IVM Chemicals

• Rust-Oleum

• Royal DSM

Market driver

• Increasing house remodeling

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Growing concerns on wood logging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing significance of UV-cured coatings

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2096012-global-water-borne-wood-coatings-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market overview

• Value chain

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Global water-borne wood coatings market by type

• Global water-borne wood coatings market by furniture

• Global water-borne wood coatings market by decking

• Global water-borne wood coatings market by joinery

• Global water-borne wood coatings market by siding

• Global water-borne wood coatings market by flooring

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

• Global water-borne wood coatings market by geography

• Water-borne wood coatings market in APAC

• Water-borne wood coatings market in EMEA

• Water-borne wood coatings market in the Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Increasing significance of UV-cured coatings

• Increasing acquisitions by key players

• Increasing product modifications

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Akzo Nobel

• Axalta Coating Systems

• PPG Industries

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

..…..Continued