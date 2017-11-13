Recent Market Study Explore Sports Equipment Industry Growth Analysis In Coming Years

Sports Equipment Global Industry

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled "Sports Equipment Global Industry Almanac"

Sports Equipment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2011-15, and forecast to 2020). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global sports equipment market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

The sports equipment market includes retail sales of ball sports equipment, adventure sports equipment, fishing equipment, golf equipment, racket sports equipment, winter sports equipment, sportswear, sports shoes and all other sports-dedicated equipment sold at retail. It excludes all B2B sales made to sports associations and clubs.

Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2015 exchange rates.

The global sports equipment market had total revenues of $222,646.0m in 2015, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2011 and 2015.

Other specialist retailers accounted for the largest proportion of sales in the global sports equipment market in 2015. Sales through this channel generated $148,392.3m, equivalent to 66.6% of the market's overall value.

2016 is an Olympic year as well as the year in which the football European Championships are being held. Evidence shows that events like this drive increased participation.

