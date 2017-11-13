Cloud Engineering Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Cloud Engineering Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Cloud Engineering Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cloud Engineering Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Cloud Engineering market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Cloud Engineering market by By Service Type, By Service Models, By Deloyment Model, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Cloud Engineering market.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

Sogeti (France, Europe)

Aricent Inc. (California, US)

Trianz (California, US)

GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe)

Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe)

Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US)

ITC Infotech (Karnataka, India)

Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India)

Softcrylic LLC (Minnesota, US)

Calsoft Inc. (California, US)

Searce Inc. (Texas, US)

VVDN Technologies (Haryana, India)

U cloud (Shanghai, China)

Alibaba Cloud (Hangzhou, China)

Baidu Cloud (Beijing, China)

Key Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main types of products

Cloud Engineering Market, by Service Type

Consulting and Design

Cloud storage

Training and education

Integration and migration

Cloud security

Cloud Engineering Market, by Service Models

Infrastructure-as-a-service

Platform-as-a-service

Software-as-a-service

Cloud Engineering Market, by Deloyment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Cloud Engineering Market, by Key Consumer

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Cloud Engineering Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications

Chapter One Methodology and Data Source

1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

1.2 Data Source

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two Cloud Engineering Market Overview

2.1 Market Coverage

2.2 Global Cloud Engineering Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017

Chapter Three Cloud Engineering by Key Players 2012-2017

3.1 Global Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players 2012-2017

3.2 Global Cloud Engineering Revenue Share by Key Players 2012-2017

3.3 Global Key Players Cloud Engineering Key Product Model and Market Performance

3.4 Global Key Players Cloud Engineering Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

….

Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile

6.1 Sogeti (France, Europe)

6.1.1 Sogeti (France, Europe) Company Details and Competitors

6.1.2 Sogeti (France, Europe) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.1.3 Sogeti (France, Europe) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.1.4 Sogeti (France, Europe) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.2 Aricent Inc. (California, US)

6.2.1 Aricent Inc. (California, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.2.2 Aricent Inc. (California, US) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.2.3 Aricent Inc. (California, US) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.2.4 Aricent Inc. (California, US) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.3 Trianz (California, US)

6.3.1 Trianz (California, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.3.2 Trianz (California, US) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.3.3 Trianz (California, US) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.3.4 Trianz (California, US) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.4 GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe)

6.4.1 GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe) Company Details and Competitors

6.4.2 GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.4.3 GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.4.4 GFT Technologies SE (Germany, Europe) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.5 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe)

6.5.1 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe) Company Details and Competitors

6.5.2 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.5.3 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.5.4 Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SpA (Rome, Europe) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.6 Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US)

6.6.1 Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US) Company Details and Competitors

6.6.2 Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.6.3 Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.6.4 Rapidvalue Solutions Inc. (California, US) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.7 ITC Infotech (Karnataka, India)

6.7.1 ITC Infotech (Karnataka, India) Company Details and Competitors

6.7.2 ITC Infotech (Karnataka, India) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.7.3 ITC Infotech (Karnataka, India) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.7.4 ITC Infotech (Karnataka, India) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.8 Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India)

6.8.1 Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India) Company Details and Competitors

6.8.2 Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India) Key Cloud Engineering Models and Performance

6.8.3 Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India) Cloud Engineering Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast

6.8.4 Nitor Infotech (Maharashtra, India) Cloud Engineering Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin

6.9 Softcrylic LLC (Minnesota, US)

6.10 Calsoft Inc. (California, US)

Continued….

