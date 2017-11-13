Global FPSO Industry Market 2017-Facilitate Decision-Making Based on Strong Historic and Forecast Data 2021

Global FPSO Industry

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Q3 2017 Global FPSO Industry Review”

A total of 46 FPSOs are expected to start operations globally by 2021. South America will continue to lead globally with planned deployment of more than 20 FPSOs, followed by Africa and Asia by 2021. Among countries, Brazil continues to dominate in terms of deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by the UK and Angola. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. and Statoil ASA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Saipem S.p.A., are expected to be key global players among operators with the highest deployment of the planned FPSOs by 2021.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2478975-q3-2017-global-fpso-industry-review-petrobras-to-propel-global-deployment

Scope

- Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2011 to 2017 by key regions in the world, outlook up to 2025

- Forecast of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2021 by key countries and operators

- Details of major planned FPSOs globally up to 2021

- Recent developments, tenders and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, where available

Key points to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned FPSO projects globally

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecasts of FPSO data

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned FPSO projects globally

- Assess your competitor’s planned FPSO projects and capacities

- Be informed about recent developments, tenders and contracts in the FPSO industry.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2. Q3 2017 Global FPSO Industry Review

3. Appendix

..CONTINUED

About US

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars