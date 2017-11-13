Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Industrial Bluetooth 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 2.53% and Forecast to 2021”

Industrial Bluetooth Market 2017

The industrial Bluetooth is a low cost, low power, short range communication technology intended to replace cable communication. Industrial Bluetooth is the foremost option for short range radio frequency communication. This low power technology provides a mechanism for making small wireless networks on an ad-hoc basis known as piconets. A collection of Bluetooth devices in the nearby physical proximity operating on the same channel and using same frequency hopping sequence is known as a piconet. Bluetooth technology is a robust, easy-to-use wireless solution for industrial wireless applications. In addition to low power consumption, Bluetooth module allows multiple wireless links, offers fast connections, and has easier configuration and setup than other wireless technologies.

The analysts forecast the global industrial Bluetooth market to grow at a CAGR of 2.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial Bluetooth market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of only Industrial Bluetooth modules.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Industrial Bluetooth Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Dialog Semiconductor

• Microchip Technology

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

• Atmel

• Advantech

• CEL

• Intel

• TDK

• STMicroelectronics

• Silicon Labs

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of wireless technology for industrial automation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Short range of Bluetooth makes connectivity difficult in industrial environment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of new Bluetooth Mesh designs transforming the lighting sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global industrial Bluetooth market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by communication modes

• Market overview

• Global industrial Bluetooth market by dual-mode module

• Global industrial Bluetooth market by single-mode module

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global industrial Bluetooth market in water and wastewater industry

• Global industrial Bluetooth market in power industry

• Global industrial Bluetooth market by oil and gas industry

• Global industrial Bluetooth market by mining industry

• Global industrial Bluetooth market in other industries

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global industrial Bluetooth market by geography

• Industrial Bluetooth market in Americas

• Industrial Bluetooth market in EMEA

• Industrial Bluetooth market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Emergence of new Bluetooth Mesh designs transforming the lighting sector

• Increasing adoption of BLE

• Emergence of energy harvesting BLE switch modules with ultra-low power SoC

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competition landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Dialog Semiconductor

• Microchip Technology

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Texas Instruments

• Recent developments of key vendors

..…..Continued