Gastritis Therapeutic and Disease Pipeline Review H2

Gastritis Treatment Pipeline Review H2 2017

Gastritis is characterized by inflammation or swelling of the lining of the stomach. Acute gastritis lasts for a short period of time while chronic gastritis lasts for a long period of time (months to years). Gastritis can be caused by medications such as ibuprofen, aspirin, naproxen on long periods of consumption, excess intake of alcohol, Helicobacter pylori infection, certain autoimmune disorders, bile reflux, substance abuse (cocaine), consumption of corrosive or caustic substances such as poisons, extreme stress, viral infections and trauma. The symptoms of gastritis may include loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and black stools. Treatment includes use of antacids, Histamine 2 (H2) antagonists and proton pump inhibitors.

Report HighlightsPharmaceutical and Healthcare latest pipeline guide Gastritis - Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Gastritis (Gastrointestinal), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Gastritis (Gastrointestinal) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Gastritis and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 1, 3, 3 and 2 respectively.

Gastritis (Gastrointestinal) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope

- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Gastritis (Gastrointestinal).

- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Gastritis (Gastrointestinal) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Gastritis (Gastrointestinal) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

- The pipeline guide evaluates Gastritis (Gastrointestinal) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Gastritis (Gastrointestinal)

Reasons to buy

- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Gastritis (Gastrointestinal).

- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it’s most promising pipeline therapeutics.

- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Gastritis (Gastrointestinal) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Table of Content: Key Points

Table of Contents 2

List of Tables 4

List of Figures 4

Introduction 5

Gastritis - Overview 6

Gastritis - Therapeutics Development 7

Pipeline Overview 7

Pipeline by Companies 8

Products under Development by Companies 9

Gastritis - Therapeutics Assessment 10

Assessment by Target 10

Assessment by Mechanism of Action 12

Assessment by Route of Administration 14

Assessment by Molecule Type 16

Gastritis - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development 17

BCWorld Pharm Co Ltd 17

Boryung Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 17

Daewon Pharm Co Ltd 18

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 18

Recce Ltd 19

RedHill Biopharma Ltd 19

Sequella Inc 19

…Continued

