Global Set-Top Box Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Set-Top Box Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Set-Top Box Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Set-Top Box (STB) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

the top key players including ;

Arris (Pace)

Technicolor (Cisco)

Apple

Echostar

Humax

Sagemcom

Samsung

Roku

Skyworth Digital

Huawei

Jiuzhou

Coship

Changhong

Unionman

Yinhe

ZTE

Hisense

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Set-Top Box (STB) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Digital Cable

Satellite digital

Terrestrial digital

IPTV

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Set-Top Box (STB) for each application, including

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Research Report 2017

1 Set-Top Box (STB) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Set-Top Box (STB)

1.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Digital Cable

1.2.4 Satellite digital

1.2.5 Terrestrial digital

1.2.6 IPTV

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Set-Top Box (STB) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Residential Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Set-Top Box (STB) (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

7 Global Set-Top Box (STB) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Arris (Pace)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Arris (Pace) Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Technicolor (Cisco)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Technicolor (Cisco) Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Apple

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Apple Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Echostar

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Echostar Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Humax

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Humax Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Sagemcom

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Sagemcom Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Samsung

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Samsung Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Roku

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Roku Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Skyworth Digital

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Skyworth Digital Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Huawei

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Set-Top Box (STB) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Huawei Set-Top Box (STB) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

