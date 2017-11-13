Sugar Confectionery India Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Sugar Confectionery India 2017 Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Trends, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

Sugar Confectionery (Confectionery) Market in India - Outlook to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Sugar Confectionery market in India.

Sugar Confectionery include sugar-based confectionery items including hard boiled sweets, mints, caramels & toffees, gums and jellies, marshmallows, fudges and medicated throat lozenges.

Sugar Confectionery market in India registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.89% during the period 2011 to 2016 with a sales value of INR 68,240.79 Million in 2016, an increase of 12.91% over 2015. The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Sugar Confectionery and its variants Caramels and Toffees, Gums and Jellies, Hard Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2013 to 2016, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to India's Sugar Confectionery (Confectionery) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope

- Overall Sugar Confectionery (Confectionery) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2021.

- Value terms for the top brands.

- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2013-2016.

Reasons to buy

- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Sugar Confectionery (Confectionery) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Sugar Confectionery Market Overview

2 India Sugar Confectionery Market Analytics, 2011-21

2.1 Sugar Confectionery Value Analytics, 2011-21

2.1.1 Sugar Confectionery Market by Value, 2011-21

2.1.2 Sugar Confectionery Market Value by Segments, 2011-21

2.2 Sugar Confectionery Volume Analytics, 2011-21

2.2.1 Sugar Confectionery Market by Volume, 2011-21

2.2.2 Sugar Confectionery Market Volume by Segments, 2011-21

2.3 India Sugar Confectionery Demographic Analytics, 2012-16

2.3.1 India Sugar Confectionery Demographic Analytics by Age Group, 2012-16

2.3.2 India Sugar Confectionery Demographic Analytics by Education Level, 2012-16

2.3.3 India Sugar Confectionery Demographic Analytics by Gender, 2012-16

2.3.4 India Sugar Confectionery Demographic Analytics by Urbanization, 2012-16

3 India Sugar Confectionery Market Analytics, by Segment 2011-21

3.1 Caramels and Toffees Analytics, 2011-21

3.1.1 Caramels and Toffees Market by Value, 2011-21

3.1.2 Caramels and Toffees Market by Volume, 2011-21

3.2 Gums and Jellies Analytics, 2011-21

3.2.1 Gums and Jellies Market by Value, 2011-21

3.2.2 Gums and Jellies Market by Volume, 2011-21

3.3 Hard Boiled Sweets Analytics, 2011-21

3.3.1 Hard Boiled Sweets Market by Value, 2011-21

3.3.2 Hard Boiled Sweets Market by Volume, 2011-21

3.4 Liquorice Analytics, 2011-21

3.4.1 Liquorice Market by Value, 2011-21

3.4.2 Liquorice Market by Volume, 2011-21

3.5 Lollipops Analytics, 2011-21

3.5.1 Lollipops Market by Value, 2011-21

3.5.2 Lollipops Market by Volume, 2011-21

3.6 Medicated Confectionery Analytics, 2011-21

3.6.1 Medicated Confectionery Market by Value, 2011-21

3.6.2 Medicated Confectionery Market by Volume, 2011-21

3.7 Mints Analytics, 2011-21

3.7.1 Mints Market by Value, 2011-21

3.7.2 Mints Market by Volume, 2011-21

3.8 Other Sugar Confectionery Analytics, 2011-21

3.8.1 Other Sugar Confectionery Market by Value, 2011-21

3.8.2 Other Sugar Confectionery Market by Volume, 2011-21

4 India Sugar Confectionery Brand Analytics by Value, 2013-16

4.1 Sugar Confectionery Brand Analytics by Value, 2013-16

5 India Sugar Confectionery Brand Analytics by Volume, 2014-16

5.1 Sugar Confectionery Brand Analytics by volume, 2014-16

6 India Sugar Confectionery Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2013-16

6.1 Sugar Confectionery Distribution Channel Analytics by value, 2013-16

…Continued

