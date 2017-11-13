Food Swaps Market 2017-Facilitate Decision-Making Based on Strong Historic and Forecast Data

Opportunities in Food Swaps

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Opportunities in Food Swaps”

"Opportunities in Food Swaps", outlines the key consumer trends and innovation opportunities aligning with the food swap concept.

Food swaps are being used by consumers to make small changes to their diet, as they seek to limit or avoid certain foods for a variety of reasons such as health, sustainability, and affordability. The concept is creating numerous innovation opportunities as consumers seek to replicate consumption experiences using different ingredients. The research explores food swap opportunities in five key food groups: protein, carbohydrates, dairy, fat, and sugar.

Scope

- There are four key consumer mega-trends influencing food swap trends and opportunities, which are Health & Wellness, Easy & Affordable, Sustainability & Ethics, and Comfort & Uncertainty.

- Food swaps appeal to four specific consumer mindsets, which are 1) weight warriors, 2) vegans, vegetarians, and flexitarians, 3) wellness-seekers, and 4) money-savers.

- Food swaps are used to make health improvements to the everyday diet, but also offer other benefits. These include saving money and improving sustainability, while also maintaining comfort and familiarity in the diet.

