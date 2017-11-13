Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

AdBlue Market 2017- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2022

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017

In this report, the global AdBlue market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of AdBlue in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Global AdBlue market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
Shell 
BASF 
BP p.l.c. 
Total 
Bosch 
Cummins 
Daimler AG 
Fiat Group Automobiles 
Finke Mineralölwerk 
Nissan Chemical 
ENI S.p.A. 
Komatsu 
Kruse Automotive 
Alchem AG 
GBZI Comtrade 
Samsung Fine Chemicals 
Mitsui Chemicals 
Yara 
Borealis L.A.T 
GreenChem 
Adquim SpA. 
Novax 
Kelas 
Sichuan Meifeng 
Beijing Yili Fine Chemical 
Sinopec Group 
CNPC 
Baoyi 
Everblue 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
CNG 
LPG 
Other 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Public Transportation 
Mining/ Construction 
Agriculture 
Marine 
Other

Table of Contents:

Global AdBlue Market Research Report 2017 
1 AdBlue Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AdBlue 
1.2 AdBlue Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global AdBlue Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global AdBlue Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 CNG 
1.2.4 LPG 
1.2.5 Other 
1.3 Global AdBlue Segment by Application 
1.3.1 AdBlue Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Public Transportation 
1.3.3 Mining/ Construction 
1.3.4 Agriculture 
1.3.5 Marine 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Global AdBlue Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global AdBlue Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of AdBlue (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global AdBlue Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global AdBlue Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global AdBlue Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global AdBlue Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.1 Global AdBlue Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.1.2 Global AdBlue Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.2 Global AdBlue Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.3 Global AdBlue Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017) 
2.4 Manufacturers AdBlue Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 AdBlue Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 AdBlue Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 AdBlue Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

7 Global AdBlue Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Shell 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Shell AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 BASF 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 BASF AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 BP p.l.c. 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 BP p.l.c. AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Total 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Total AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Bosch 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Bosch AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Cummins 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Cummins AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Daimler AG 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Daimler AG AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Fiat Group Automobiles 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Fiat Group Automobiles AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Finke Mineralölwerk 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Finke Mineralölwerk AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Nissan Chemical 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 AdBlue Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 Nissan Chemical AdBlue Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 ENI S.p.A. 
7.12 Komatsu 
7.13 Kruse Automotive 
7.14 Alchem AG 
7.15 GBZI Comtrade 
7.16 Samsung Fine Chemicals 
7.17 Mitsui Chemicals 
7.18 Yara 
7.19 Borealis L.A.T 
7.20 GreenChem 
7.21 Adquim SpA. 
7.22 Novax 
7.23 Kelas 
7.24 Sichuan Meifeng 
7.25 Beijing Yili Fine Chemical 
7.26 Sinopec Group 
7.27 CNPC 
7.28 Baoyi 
7.29 Everblue
Continued…..

