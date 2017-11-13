Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Industrial Vehicle 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.13% and Forecast to 2021”

Industrial Vehicle Market 2017

Industrial vehicles are vehicles that are used for different industrial purposes, such as loading, lifting, and movement of loads. For medium-distance movement of loads, powered vehicles such as lift trucks are used where the load is batched in parts in either a container or a pallet. In case of short-distance transport, manual or semi-powered carts are used. These vehicles are only capable of moving one load at a time from one place to another. However, there are multiple load transporters that can move more than one load at a time, from one or more sources to the preferred destination. The operation of multiple load transporters is extremely difficult as they a pre-defined set of rules, such as the retrieval of additional loads and the delivery of loads at a specific time, already on board.

The analysts forecast the global industrial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial vehicle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial vehicle.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Industrial Vehicle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

• Jungheinrich

• KION GROUP

• Konecranes

• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

Other prominent vendors

• Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle

• Cargotec

• Crown Equipment

• Daifuku

• Hangcha

• Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe

• Manituo

• MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT

• Ross Electric Vehicles

• SSI SCHAEFER

• Taylor-Dunn

Market driver

• Rapid industrialization

Market driver

• Rapid industrialization

Market challenge

• Slowdown in Chinese economy

Market challenge

• Slowdown in Chinese economy

Market trend

• Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles

Market trend

• Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Market overview

• Global industrial vehicle market by internal combustion engine

• Global industrial vehicle market by battery-operated vehicles

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial vehicle market in APAC

• Industrial vehicle market in EMEA

• Industrial vehicle market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• High payloads and low fuel consumption in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles

• Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles

• Growing popularity of electric forklifts

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Market overview

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

• Jungheinrich

• KION GROUP

• Konecranes

• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

..…..Continued