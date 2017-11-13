Industrial Vehicle 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.13% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Industrial Vehicle 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.13% and Forecast to 2021”
PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Industrial Vehicle Market 2017
Industrial vehicles are vehicles that are used for different industrial purposes, such as loading, lifting, and movement of loads. For medium-distance movement of loads, powered vehicles such as lift trucks are used where the load is batched in parts in either a container or a pallet. In case of short-distance transport, manual or semi-powered carts are used. These vehicles are only capable of moving one load at a time from one place to another. However, there are multiple load transporters that can move more than one load at a time, from one or more sources to the preferred destination. The operation of multiple load transporters is extremely difficult as they a pre-defined set of rules, such as the retrieval of additional loads and the delivery of loads at a specific time, already on board.
The analysts forecast the global industrial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial vehicle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial vehicle.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482098-global-industrial-vehicle-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Industrial Vehicle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
• Jungheinrich
• KION GROUP
• Konecranes
• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES
Other prominent vendors
• Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle
• Cargotec
• Crown Equipment
• Daifuku
• Hangcha
• Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe
• Manituo
• MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT
• Ross Electric Vehicles
• SSI SCHAEFER
• Taylor-Dunn
Market driver
• Rapid industrialization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Slowdown in Chinese economy
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482098-global-industrial-vehicle-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Market overview
• Global industrial vehicle market by internal combustion engine
• Global industrial vehicle market by battery-operated vehicles
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Industrial vehicle market in APAC
• Industrial vehicle market in EMEA
• Industrial vehicle market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• High payloads and low fuel consumption in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles
• Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles
• Growing popularity of electric forklifts
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Market overview
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
• Jungheinrich
• KION GROUP
• Konecranes
• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here