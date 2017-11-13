Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Industrial Vehicle 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.13% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Industrial Vehicle 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.13% and Forecast to 2021”

PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Industrial Vehicle Market 2017

Industrial vehicles are vehicles that are used for different industrial purposes, such as loading, lifting, and movement of loads. For medium-distance movement of loads, powered vehicles such as lift trucks are used where the load is batched in parts in either a container or a pallet. In case of short-distance transport, manual or semi-powered carts are used. These vehicles are only capable of moving one load at a time from one place to another. However, there are multiple load transporters that can move more than one load at a time, from one or more sources to the preferred destination. The operation of multiple load transporters is extremely difficult as they a pre-defined set of rules, such as the retrieval of additional loads and the delivery of loads at a specific time, already on board.

The analysts forecast the global industrial vehicle market to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial vehicle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial vehicle.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482098-global-industrial-vehicle-market-2017-2021


The report, Global Industrial Vehicle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
• Jungheinrich
• KION GROUP
• Konecranes
• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES

Other prominent vendors
• Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle
• Cargotec
• Crown Equipment
• Daifuku
• Hangcha
• Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe
• Manituo
• MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT
• Ross Electric Vehicles
• SSI SCHAEFER
• Taylor-Dunn

Market driver
• Rapid industrialization
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Slowdown in Chinese economy
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482098-global-industrial-vehicle-market-2017-2021


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type
• Market overview
• Global industrial vehicle market by internal combustion engine
• Global industrial vehicle market by battery-operated vehicles

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• Industrial vehicle market in APAC
• Industrial vehicle market in EMEA
• Industrial vehicle market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends
• High payloads and low fuel consumption in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles
• Integration of IoT in industrial vehicles
• Growing popularity of electric forklifts

PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Market overview
• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
• Jungheinrich
• KION GROUP
• Konecranes
• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES
..…..Continued

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Roofing Materials Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
IoT Cloud Platform Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
3D Printing Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022
View All Stories From This Author