Mineral Water Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, November 13, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Mineral Water Market
Description
Mineral water is water from a mineral source that contains various minerals, such as salts and sulfur compounds. Mineral water may be effervescent (i.e., “sparkling”) due to contained gases. Also some mineral water is made by mineralization processing, the mineral elements not from natural.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Mineral Water in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Danone
Nestle
Coca-Cola
Bisleri International
Suntory Water Group
Gerolsteiner
Ferrarelle
Hildon
Tynant
Master Kong
Nongfu Spring
Wahaha
Ganten
Cestbon
Kunlun Mountain
Blue Sword
Laoshan Water
Al Ain Water
NEVIOT
Rayyan Mineral Water Co
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Natural Mineral Water
Man-made Mineral Water
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Grocery Stores
Online Retailers
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Mineral Water Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Natural Mineral Water
1.2.2 Man-made Mineral Water
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
1.3.2 Convenience Stores
1.3.3 Grocery Stores
1.3.4 Online Retailers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Danone
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Mineral Water Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Danone Mineral Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Nestle
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Mineral Water Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Nestle Mineral Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Coca-Cola
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Mineral Water Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 Coca-Cola Mineral Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Bisleri International
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Mineral Water Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 Bisleri International Mineral Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 Suntory Water Group
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Mineral Water Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 Suntory Water Group Mineral Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
………..CONTINUED
